Who will be the Indian national cricket team's Test captain? Will Rohit Sharma get the honour to lead the team in all formats? Rohit's elevation to the Test captaincy will be a natural progression and it will follow India's tried and tested formula of having only one captain. But there are other contenders too. Or, will BCCI allow "too much leadership" to flourish? (More Cricket News)

For now, the world's most powerful cricket board doesn't need to take the decision in a hurry. But the bidding war has already been started. It's for everyone to see. While batting great Sunil Gavaskar has openly endorsed Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli's successor in the Test, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale backed KL Rahul for the position. But there are others who also have the credentials to lead the national team.

In fact, pace spearhead Bumrah said Monday that he is not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future. With Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit will be 35 next year.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah said in a matter-of-fact way before India's ODI series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah, 28, would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also said that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

India's next Test series, against Sri Lanka at home, starts February 25 in Bengaluru. And the BCCI will soon announce a new captain. For now, Rohit remains the favourite.