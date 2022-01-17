Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Open To India's Test Captaincy After Virat Kohli's Dramatic Exit

Jasprit Bumrah said that he is not averse to leading the Indian national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future. India are without a Test captain now.

Jasprit Bumrah Open To India's Test Captaincy After Virat Kohli's Dramatic Exit
Many have billed Jasprit Bumrah as a future India captain. - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 5:41 pm

Who will be the Indian national cricket team's Test captain? Will Rohit Sharma get the honour to lead the team in all formats? Rohit's elevation to the Test captaincy will be a natural progression and it will follow India's tried and tested formula of having only one captain. But there are other contenders too. Or, will BCCI allow "too much leadership" to flourish? (More Cricket News)

For now, the world's most powerful cricket board doesn't need to take the decision in a hurry. But the bidding war has already been started. It's for everyone to see. While batting great Sunil Gavaskar has openly endorsed Rishabh Pant as Virat Kohli's successor in the Test, former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale backed KL Rahul for the position. But there are others who also have the credentials to lead the national team.

Related stories

KL Rahul Should Be India’s Next Test Skipper: Former BCCI Secretary Sanjay Jagdale

Rishabh Pant Should Succeed Virat Kohli As India’s Test Captain, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli Quits Test Captaincy, Leaves Leadership Vacuum In Indian Cricket

In fact, pace spearhead Bumrah said Monday that he is not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future. With Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit will be 35 next year.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah said in a matter-of-fact way before India's ODI series opener against South Africa.

Bumrah, 28, would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also said that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

India's next Test series, against Sri Lanka at home, starts February 25 in Bengaluru. And the BCCI will soon announce a new captain. For now, Rohit remains the favourite.

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill To Join Ahmedabad - Reports

Tata Steel Chess Tournament Broadcaster Invites Norwegian Bank Robber As Guest

Ben Stokes, England All-rounder, Pulls Out Of IPL 2022 To Manage Workload: Reports

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles