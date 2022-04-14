Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022, MI Vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Team’s Slow-Over Rate

Mumbai Indians, who are five-time champions, have slumped to their fifth straight loss in the ongoing IPL 2022 season on Wednesday. MI lost to Punjab Kings.

IPL 2022, MI Vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Team’s Slow-Over Rate
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to register a 50 in the ongoing IPL 2022. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 9:37 am

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and others members of the playing XI were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 game against Punjab Kings in Pune. Punjab Kings won the match by 12 runs on Wednesday night.

Highlights | Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their IPL match against Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium, Pune on April 13,” the IPL stated in a media statement.

Related stories

IPL 2022, Match 23: Punjab Kings Hand Mumbai Indians Fifth Successive Defeat - In Pics

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: 'Nothing Is Working Well' For Mumbai Indians', Admits Rohit Sharma

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Compound Mumbai Indians' Woes

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians continued their losing streak and suffered their fifth loss on the trot after going down to Punjab Kings. “This was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences.

“Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakhs and the rest of the members in the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fee, whichever is lower,” it added.

Earlier, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team maintaining a slow over rate in its game against Delhi Capitals.

Tags

Sports IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Vs Punjab Kings MI Vs PBKS Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals IPL’s Code Of Conduct Cricket Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read