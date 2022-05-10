Tuesday, May 10, 2022
IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Was Special But Batsmen Disappointed, Says Rohit Sharma After Loss To KKR

While Jasprit Bumrah returned his best T20 figures of 5/10 to limit KKR to 165/9, Mumbai Indians got bundled out for 113.

Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Player of the Match award against KKR in an IPL 2022 game on Monday night. Twitter/@IPL

Updated: 10 May 2022 12:11 am

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma termed Jasprit Bumrah's maiden five-wicket haul in the IPL as a special effort but rued the performance of his team's batters, who failed to chased down a "par score" against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

MI rode on Bumrah's 5 for 10 to restrict KKR to 165 for nine but flopped big time with the bat, barring Ishan Kishan (51 off 43) to lose by 52 runs. 

"Bumrah was special today. But I'm disappointed with the way we batted. I thought it was a par score on that pitch but it was a little poor from the bat from us," a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony. 

"We're playing our fourth game here so we know what to expect from a pitch like that. There were a few balls that took off, but that happens. We know seam bowlers will get help, but we didn't bat well, didn't get partnerships and that was something missing from our side today. 

"That's been the story for us. The consistent performance from both departments has been missing," he added.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was pleased with the big win.

"Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, feels good to come back and win by a big margin is nice. We had a nice start in the powerplay and Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) targeted bowlers well. I personally felt that it wasn't easy to start for a new batter. 

"When we went into bowl, the plan was to hit the right areas and not give room. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this," he said.

