MI Vs KKR, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Indians Eye 3rd Straight Win; Kolkata Knight Riders Survival

Mumbai Indians have a 22-8 win-loss record versus Kolkata Knight Riders. Both MI and KKR are languishing at the bottom half of IPL 2022 points table. Follow here live cricket scores of MI vs KKR.
A resurgent Mumbai Indians aim to continue their winning streak in IPL 2022. On a high after back-to-back wins, MI are playing for pride in IPL 2022 after losing their first eight games. Kolkata Knight Riders are in all sorts of problems. Batting and bowling failures in powerplays have hurt Shreyas Iyer's team and although KKR have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs, it will be a uphill task. Nevertheless, at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Monday evening, two former champions will go toe-to-toe to play for pride. MI are coming off a victory against IPL pacesetters Gujarat Titans while KKR slumped to a 75-run loss in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of MI vs KKR.
It has been tough for both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders who share seven IPL titles between them. Both teams have lost key players in the IPL auction but the irony is the retained players have been a big flop.
