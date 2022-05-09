MI Vs KKR, IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Registers His Best T20 Figures, Fans Say ‘Lion Is Back’

Monday night witnessed Jasprit Bumrah at his very best. The Mumbai Indians’ right-arm pacer wreaked havoc with the ball returning figures of 5/10 in his quota of four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the DY Patil Stadium.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. Kolkata were cruising at 136/3 in 14.1 overs when Jasprit Bumrah happened. The Mumbai Indians pacer ran through the spine of KKR batsmen. He claimed the wickets of Andre Russell and Nitish Rana in the over before bowling a triple-wicket maiden in the follow up that included the wickets of Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational effort clipped the wings of high-flying KKR and limited them to 165/9 in 20 overs. Though Bumrah missed the best bowling figures of IPL by a bare margin, he registered his best T20 figures.

“It was a good day. I was looking to use the dimensions of the ground. When things are going your way, it's important to stay in the present and not to overdo things. Whenever you help the team, make an impact, that gives me a satisfaction. That's the way I always play my cricket, so happy with my performance,” said Bumrah after his maiden T20 fifer.

“I don't go there with a fixed mindset, I train for all situations and I understand, sometimes I have to bowl at the start, sometimes in the end. I have to be flexible,” he added.

Before the match against KKR on Monday night, Bumrah had picked only five wickets across 10 games in IPL 2022. But the speedster kept all that pressure off the ground and delivered one of the best spells of IPL history.

Here is how fans reacted to Jasprit Bumrah’s spell:

What Are The Best Figures In IPL?

6/12 from Alzarri Joseph for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 are the best bowling figures in IPL. Sohail Tanvir follows him with 6/14 for Rajathan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in 2008. Third on the list is Adam Zampa, who picked 6/19 playing for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. With figures of 5/5 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in 2009, Anil Kumble is fourth on the list. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah takes the fifth spot.

What Were Jasprit Bumrah’s Best T20 Figures Before This?

Jasprit Bumrah’s 4/14 for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in 2020 were the best bowling figures registered by him in IPL till May 8.