IPL 2022 Playoff Qualification Scenarios: LSG, GT One Win Away, Can RR, RCB Or CSK Make It?

Only 15 matches more to go in the league stage of IPL 2022 and nine out of the ten teams are still in contention for a playoff spot. Welcome to one of the world’s best T20 thrillers – the Indian Premier League.

Barring Mumbai Indians, no team is out of the playoff race. While teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are only one win away from sealing a final-4 spot for themselves, teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders not only need wins in all their remaining games but also need luck… A lot of luck!

One between LSG and GT will confirm their playoff spot on May 10 after their match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The winner will more or less seal the top position. But what about the rest three spots? Which teams can take it?

Have a look at what the ten teams in IPL 2022 need to do to make the playoffs:

1. Lucknow Super Giants: The table-toppers need only one win to enter the playoff stage. They can advance even if they lose all their remaining games, but in that case their net run rate needs to be better that those of their competitor teams.

Matches- 11; Won - 8; Lost - 3; Pts - 16; NRR - (+0.703)

Remaining matches: vs Gujarat Titans vs May 10; vs Rajasthan Royals vs May 15; vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 18.

2. Gujarat Titans: They are also only one win away from confirming themselves a playoff berth. Even if the Hardik Pandya-led team loses all its remaining matches, they are likely to make the playoffs, unless they drop their net run rate unimaginably.

Matches - 11; Won - 8; Lost - 3; Pts - 16; NRR - (+0.120)

Remaining matches: vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 10; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 15; vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 19.

3. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson & Co will need at least one more win to stay in serious contention, while two wins will confirm their entry into the playoffs.

Matches - 11; Won - 7; Lost - 4; Pts - 14; NRR - (+0.326)

Remaining matches: vs Delhi Capitals on May 11; vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 15; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 20.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis & Co are back on track with wins over Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they still need to win both their remaining games to enter the playoff stage without any hiccups. This is because tying on 16 or 14 points with any other team might not help their cause as they have a poor net run rate.

Matches - 12; Won - 7; Lost - 6; Pts - 14; NRR - (-0.115)

Remaining matches: vs Punjab Kings on May 13; vs Gujarat Titans on May 19.

5. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant & Co have to win all their remaining matches to stand a chance. However, even that might be insufficient, but primarily what they need is to reach to 16 points.

Matches - 11; Won - 5; Lost - 6; Pts - 10; NRR - (+0.150)

Remaining matches: vs Rajasthan Royals on May 11; vs Punjab Kings on May 16; vs Mumbai Indians on May 21.

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson & Co have lost the plot after a brilliant performance in the first half of IPL 2022. They are now on a four match losing streak. In case they wish to stay in the playoff race, they must win their remaining three games with good margins to also boost their net run rate alongside getting the crucial two points from each game.

Matches - 11; Won - 5; Lost - 6; Pts - 10; NRR - (-0.031)

Remaining matches: vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 14; vs Mumbai Indians on May 17; vs Punjab Kings on May 22.

7. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal & Co have five wins to their credit after playing 11 games so far. Only win in all the remaining games could help the side advance to the playoffs. They also have to improve their net run rate. Even all that cannot confirm them a playoff spot.

Matches - 11; Won - 5; Lost - 6; Pts - 10; NRR - (-0.231)

Remaining matches: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 13; vs Delhi Capitals on May 16; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 22.

8. Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led team can have a maximum of 14 points from here on. This means they not only need to win all their remaining matches, but also need a lot many other results to go in their favour. Check detailed qualification chances of CSK.

Matches - 11; Won - 4; Lost - 7; Pts - 8; NRR - (+0.028)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians on May 12; vs Gujarat Titans on May 15; vs Rajasthan Royals on May 20.

9. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer & Co have to win all their remaining matches and then expect some miracles to enter the playoffs. A loss will simply put an end to their extremely slim chances.

Matches - 11; Won - 4; Lost - 7; Pts - 8; NRR - (-0.304)

Remaining matches: vs Mumbai Indians on May 9; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14; vs Lucknow Super Giants on May 18.

10: Mumbai Indians: The Rohit Sharma-led team is all but out of the playoff race. The side can now have a maximum of 12 points which won’t be sufficient for a playoff spot.

Matches - 10; Won - 2; Lost - 8; Pts - 4; NRR - (-0.725)

Remaining matches: vs Kolkata Knight Riders on May 9; vs Chennai Super Kings on May 12; vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 17; vs Delhi Capitals on May 21.