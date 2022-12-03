Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Indian Pacer Deepak Chahar Has His Luggage Misplaced; Check Out His Tweet

Home Sports

Indian Pacer Deepak Chahar Has His Luggage Misplaced; Check Out His Tweet

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand.

Deepak Chahar has joined the Indian squad for three ODIs against Bangladesh.
Deepak Chahar has joined the Indian squad for three ODIs against Bangladesh. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 12:56 pm

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying business class. Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday. (More Cricket News)

"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on Twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't open.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight. 

Tags

Sports Indian Cricket Cricket Deepak Chahar Shikhar Dhawan Bangladesh National Cricket Team Malaysian Airlines Shubman Gill Mohammed Siraj Indian Cricket Team
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read