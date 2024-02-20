Sports

India Vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Hockey Match On TV And Online

India are all set to go head-to-head against the Netherlands in their FIH Pro League 2023-24 encounter. Here is the live streaming, squad, timing and venue details

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 20, 2024

The Indian men's hockey team are set to lock horns against Netherlands. Photo: Hockey India
info-icon

The Indian men's hockey team would look to continue its recent domination over the Netherlands with an outright win when the two sides meet in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

India has won two of its five games in regulation time, powered by drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. India earned additional points for its tenacity in defeating Spain and the Netherlands in shootouts.

Advertisement

India has had a good performance in the Pro League thus far, having won two out of its five games in regulation time. The team's exceptional resilience was put on display when they defeated the Dutch and Spain in shootouts, thereby earning valuable bonus points. It is currently placed fourth in the Pro League standings with 10 points from five matches.

PR Sreejesh was the hero as India beat Spain via penalty shootout. - Hockey India
FIH Pro League 2023-24: India Men's Hockey Team Beat Spain Via Penalty Shootout - Match Report

BY PTI

Advertisement

The Netherlands is leading the chart with 18 points from nine games ahead of Argentina (13 points from 8 matches) and Australia (12 points from 4 games).

The Indians, who are currently ranked third in the world, have been facing a tough time in their last two matches against world No.12 Ireland and world No.8 Spain. Its solitary defeat came at the hands of Australia but that too from a winning position.

Advertisement

India had to work hard to secure a 1-0 victory over Ireland, with Gurjant Singh scoring the winning goal in the last minute. They then faced a resilient Spain and after both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, the game went into a marathon shoot-out. India emerged victorious, winning 8-7.

Advertisement

Looking back at the previous game held on February 11th where the home team played against the Dutch in Bhubaneswar, during the match, India managed to tie the scores at 2-2 in regulation time and later won 4-2 in the shootout.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

Live streaming details of the India vs. Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match

When is the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match set to be played?

The India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Where will the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?

The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement