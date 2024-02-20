India Vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 Live Streaming: Where to Watch Hockey Match On TV And Online

The Indian men's hockey team would look to continue its recent domination over the Netherlands with an outright win when the two sides meet in the return leg match of the FIH Pro League on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)
India has had a good performance in the Pro League thus far, having won two out of its five games in regulation time. The team's exceptional resilience was put on display when they defeated the Dutch and Spain in shootouts, thereby earning valuable bonus points. It is currently placed fourth in the Pro League standings with 10 points from five matches.
The Netherlands is leading the chart with 18 points from nine games ahead of Argentina (13 points from 8 matches) and Australia (12 points from 4 games).
The Indians, who are currently ranked third in the world, have been facing a tough time in their last two matches against world No.12 Ireland and world No.8 Spain. Its solitary defeat came at the hands of Australia but that too from a winning position.
India had to work hard to secure a 1-0 victory over Ireland, with Gurjant Singh scoring the winning goal in the last minute. They then faced a resilient Spain and after both teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time, the game went into a marathon shoot-out. India emerged victorious, winning 8-7.
Looking back at the previous game held on February 11th where the home team played against the Dutch in Bhubaneswar, during the match, India managed to tie the scores at 2-2 in regulation time and later won 4-2 in the shootout.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal.
When is the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match set to be played?
The India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.
Where will the India vs Netherlands, FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?
The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?
The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.