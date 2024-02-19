Sports

FIH Pro League 2023-24: India Men's Hockey Team Beat Spain Via Penalty Shootout - Match Report

Jarmanpreet Singh (1st minute) and Abhishek (35th) were the goal-scorers for India after Spain had scored two

PTI
PTI

February 19, 2024

PR Sreejesh was the hero as India beat Spain via penalty shootout. Photo: Hockey India
info-icon

Experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh produced the decisive save as the Indian men's hockey team beat Spain via penalty shootout in an FIH Pro League match on Monday. (More Hockey News)

The two teams were locked 2-2 in the regulation time. Jarmanpreet Singh (1st minute) and Abhishek (35th) sounded the board for India while Jose Basterra (3rd) and Borja Lacalle (15th) got the goals for Spain in the normal time.

Advertisement

The penalty shootout too turned out to be a thrilling contest as the two teams were locked 7-7 before Lalit Kumar Upadhyay put India ahead. Indian custodian Sreejesh then produced a decisive save, denying Spain captain Marc Miralles, to earn the win for the hosts.

Coach Janneke Schopman. - Photo: Hockey India
Indian Women's Team Coach Janneke Schopman Levies Serious Allegations Against Hockey India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

India will next face the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement