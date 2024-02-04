Virat Kohli's absence for the first two Tests was made official by his former RCB teammate and friend AB de Villiers after the Proteas star revealed that the Indian batting maestro and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. (IND vs ENG Live Blog | Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG: BCCI Selectors To Speak To Virat Kohli Over Return For England Tests
As per reports, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will be having a word with Kohli about his plans to return to India duty
The revelation from ABD soon sparked doubts and questions whether Kohli could return for the rest of the series against England. However, there were reports that Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will have a word with Kohli about his plans for the Test matches.
Advertisement
Ahead of the first Test against Ben Stokes' side, Kohli withdrew himself from the Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam games. BCCI later released an official statement saying that the former India captain had a word with the team management and current skipper Rohit Sharma, where he stated that 'while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention.'
Advertisement
Speaking in a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, De Villiers responded to a fan question wherein he revealed the reason behind Kohli pulling out of the England Tests.
Advertisement
"Yes, his second child is on the way. It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," said De Villiers.
Advertisement
As for the second Test match, India are 171 ahead going into day three against England's 253. BCCI are eager to have Kohli for the rest of the Tests but will wait for the Delhi-born batter's intentions before they announce the squads for the rest of the Test matches.
As per a report in PTI, Agarkar-led selection committee will speak to Kohli to get a clear word and whether he will be on board to resume India duty or not. "Family comes first as BCCI's press release stated and Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The third Test match starts from February 15 in Rajkot.