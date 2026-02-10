Vissel Kobe Vs FC Seoul Live Streaming, AFC Champions League: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Vissel Kobe host FC Seoul in AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday
Vissel Kobe will take on FC Seoul at Misaki Park Stadium on Tuesday in an AFC Champions League Elite Group A Matchday 7 clash, with the Japanese champions on the brink of qualification for the round of 16.
The hosts sit top of Group A and need only a draw to secure progression. Vissel Kobe played the first match of the new J1 League last week, drawing 1-1 with Kyoto Sanga in regulation time before winning on penalties. In the Champions League, Michael Skibbe’s side drew 2-2 at home against Chengdu Rongcheng in their last outing.
FC Seoul, meanwhile, are fifth in the standings, having managed two wins so far. They need to win to keep their campaign alive. The South Korean side will be playing their first competitive match of the calendar year. Their last outing came in the Champions League, being held to a 1-1 draw by Melbourne City, despite taking a first-half lead through Jesse Lingard.
Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul: Head-To-Head Records
Vissel Kobe and FC Seoul have never played each other before Tuesday’s AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 match.
Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, AFC Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, AFC Champions League match being played?
The Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, AFC Champions League match will be played on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Misaki Park Stadium in Kobe, Japan.
Where to watch the Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, AFC Champions League match live?
The Vissel Kobe vs FC Seoul, AFC Champions League match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.