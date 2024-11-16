The final of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship concluded with the Hockey Association of Odisha claiming victory over Hockey Haryana to secure the championship title. (More Hockey news)
In the match for third place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey triumphed over Manipur Hockey, capping off an exciting final day of competition at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
In the championship match, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana with a score of 5-1. Rajat Akash Tirkey opened the scoring in the 11th minute, capitalizing on a clever play from Sudeep Chirmako inside the box to give his team an early lead.
Pratap Lakra (39) extended the lead for the Hockey Association of Odisha in the third quarter by converting a penalty stroke. In the fourth quarter, Shilanand Lakra scored three goals within just 12 minutes (48’, 57’, 60’), securing victory for the team.
Meanwhile, Joginder Singh (55’) managed to score a consolation goal for Hockey Haryana in the final minutes of the match.
In the match for third place, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey with a score of 2-1. Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s captain, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (6’), broke the deadlock early in the first quarter after receiving a precise long ball from Rajkumar Pal and tapping it in.
Later, in the third quarter, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh (43’) equalized for Manipur Hockey with a goal resulting from a penalty corner.
However, in the final quarter, Uttar Pradesh Hockey regained the lead when Rajkumar Pal (54’) showcased impressive stickwork as he burst down the right flank and found the back of the net, securing the victory for Uttar Pradesh.