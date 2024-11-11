'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit

“There was a slight fear in my head if any of the teams would bid for me but to see five teams battle to have me in their squad was a complete surprise. I won’t lie, as the bids got higher my smile got wider. It was a moment of great pride for me to go for a huge amount like that enough though I haven’t made my national team debut yet. It must mean the coaches and selectors have liked what they have seen on and off the turf,” Rohit said.