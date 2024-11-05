Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here

Hockey India League returns after a gap of seven years on December 28 as the schedule of the tournament was revealed on Tuesday. (More Hockey News)
Delhi SG Pipers will play Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela to kick off the revamped HIL. The final of the eight-team tournament will be played on February 1, 2025.
HIL 2024-25 Full Schedule
All eight teams will play 10 games before the top four teams qualify for the semifinals. The majority of the matches including the knockout games will be played in Rourkela but four matches have been also allotted to Ranchi. Check out the format of the HIL 2024-25 below.
HIL 2024-25 format
The men’s HIL will kick off in Rourkela, with Phase 1 spanning from 28 December to 18 January, where all eight teams will play against each other once. Phase 2, beginning on 19 January, will see the teams divided into two pools: Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras). Each team will face others in their respective pool, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on 31 January.
Along with the schedule for the men's tournament, the schedule for the women's competition was announced and a website dedicated to the league was also launched.
HIL was first launched in 2013 but was discontinued after the 2017 season.
Commenting on the HIL’s return, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus. This season promises high-caliber matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent. The launch of our new website brings fans closer to the action, but the true thrill lies in the journey ahead.”