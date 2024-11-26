Hockey

India Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Indian Colts In Action On TV And Online

India vs Thailand, Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024: Here is all you need to know before India takes on Thailand in the Pool A match of the Junior Asia Cup

PR Sreejesh will be in charge of the Indian colts at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men's hockey tournament on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.

With 10 teams participating in the event this time, the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

India have won this tournament for a record four times, including in 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

They beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities to perform well," skipper Amir said.

"Playing against strong teams like Thailand, Japan, and Korea in Pool A will be challenging, but we are ready to give our best and aim for a top finish. We would like to defend our title and make our country proud once again."

After their campaign opener against Thailand, India will play against Japan on November 28 followed by a clash against Chinese Taipei on November 30.

Their last group stage match against Korea is scheduled on December 1. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on December 3 while the finals will be played a day later.

LIVE Streaming info of India vs Thailand, Hockey Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024:

What time will the Men’s Junior Asia Cup match kick-off?

The India vs Thailand 2024, Men's Junior Asia Cup match will be held on November 27 with the match scheduled to begin at 6:15pm IST.

Where to watch the Men's Junior Asia Cup in India?

The India vs Thailand 2024, Men's Junior Asia Cup match will be broadcast on the Asian Hockey Federation's Youtube channel.

