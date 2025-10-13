India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND V PAK On TV And Online

Catch the live streaming, timings, venue and other info for the upcoming IND vs PAK, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
PR Sreejesh
India men's junior hockey team coach PR Sreejesh. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND take on PAK in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match on Tuesday

  • PR Sreejesh-led side have won two games so far

  • Streaming and squad details listed below

The Indian men's junior hockey team will be seen competing at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday, October 14.

The Indian colts began the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Great Britain. Rohit (45+', 52') and Ravneet Singh (23') were the goal-scorers for India while Michael Royden (26') and Kaden Draysey (46') scored for Great Britain.

They followed it up with a 4-2 victory over New Zealand with goals from Arshdeep Singh (2nd minute), PB Sunil (15th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26th) and Roshan Kujur (47th). Gus Nelson (41st) and Aidan Max (52nd) found the net for New Zealand.

Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh-led will eye another scalp in Pakistan in Malaysia.

Indian hockey squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025:

Goalkeepers: ‎Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh

Standby: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match be played?

The India versus Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, October 14 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Related Content
Related Content

Where to watch Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 live in India?

One can catch the live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the hockey matches on any TV channel in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: Lamichhane Turns Around The Game

  2. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

  3. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  4. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bhadohi Man Detained Under NSA for Abducting And Raping 8-Year-Old Tribal Girl

  2. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  3. Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

  4. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  5. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ As Israel Prepares For Hostage Release And Regional Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script