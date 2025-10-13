India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch IND V PAK On TV And Online

IND take on PAK in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match on Tuesday
PR Sreejesh-led side have won two games so far
Streaming and squad details listed below
The Indian men's junior hockey team will be seen competing at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Tuesday, October 14.
The Indian colts began the tournament with a 3-2 victory over Great Britain. Rohit (45+', 52') and Ravneet Singh (23') were the goal-scorers for India while Michael Royden (26') and Kaden Draysey (46') scored for Great Britain.
They followed it up with a 4-2 victory over New Zealand with goals from Arshdeep Singh (2nd minute), PB Sunil (15th), Araijeet Singh Hundal (26th) and Roshan Kujur (47th). Gus Nelson (41st) and Aidan Max (52nd) found the net for New Zealand.
Olympic bronze medallist PR Sreejesh-led will eye another scalp in Pakistan in Malaysia.
Indian hockey squad for Sultan of Johor Cup 2025:
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh
Standby: Vivek Lakra, Shardanand Tiwari, Thockchom Kingson Singh, Rohit Kullu, Dilraj Singh
When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match be played?
The India versus Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, October 14 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
Where to watch Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 live in India?
One can catch the live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 on Ashley Morrison Media’s YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the hockey matches on any TV channel in India.