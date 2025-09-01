India Vs Kazakhstan Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch

India face Kazakhstan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025
India won their last match to Japan 3-2
Kazakhstan have lost both of their matches so far
Find out when and where to watch the India vs Kazakhstan hockey match
Hosts India face Kazakhstan in the final game of Pool B in the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Monday, 1 September. With two narrow wins in two games, India are in a prime position to book their place in the next stage as home favourites.
India, the highest-ranked team in Asia, have been flawless in the tournament so far. They opened with a 4-3 win against rivals China, with captain Harmanpreet Singh netting a hat-trick. However, all three of India’s goals came from penalty corners.
The Indian skipper continued his goal-scoring form in the next match against Japan, scoring twice to seal a 3-2 win against the Samurai. India also ended their drought of scoring from open play, with Mandeep Singh scoring the opener in the fourth minute.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan have had a tournament to forget, suffering heavy defeats in both their games. They opened their campaign with a 7-0 demolition at the hands of Japan, conceding three times in the opening and closing quarters.
China then followed it up with a 13-1 win over the Kazakh side, rounding off a miserable tournament for the Central Asian team, ranked 87th in the world. Now up against India, Olga Urmanova’s side have an uphill battle to prevent another big defeat.
India Vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Monday, 1 September 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?
The India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
Where to watch the India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The India vs Kazakhstan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.