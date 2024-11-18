India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

The reigning champions India are all set to take on Japan in the second semi-final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Tuesday, November 19. (More Hockey News)
India are on top of the table, undefeated in the pool stage, and enter the knockouts with a clean slate, having won all five matches so far.
Their last pool stage match was against Japan, where they won 3-0 on Sunday, November 17, and they now face Japan again in the semi-final.
The Women in Blue were lethal against Japan, with Navneet Kaur breaking the deadlock and Deepika Kumari scoring her 10th goal of the tournament.
Deepika's brace added to India's lead and she is presently at the top of the total goal scoring table of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
Whereas, Japan are fourth on the table with one win, two losses, and two draws.
In their match against India, goalkeeper Kudo Yu was the standout performer. She denied India from scoring in the first four penalty corners, standing strong against the relentless attacks from Sushila Chanu and Salima Tete.
India Vs Japan: Hockey Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played: 27
Japan Won: 9
India Won: 14
Drawn: 4
India Vs Japan Semi-Final 2: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Final 2 match?
The India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Final 2 match will be played on on Tuesday, November 19, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium at 4:45 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Final 2 match?
The India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.