CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir

China climb back to the top place with a 2-0 victory in their last group stage match against South Korea today (November 17, Sunday) at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. (Match Highlights)
Both goals for China were scored by Tan Jinzhuang, who later earned the Bihar Player of the Match award for her standout performance.
With this defeat, South Korea faces elimination, finishing fifth on the points table with four points (one win, one draw, three losses) from five games. Thailand is the other team who could not reach the semi-finals as they finished at the bottom winless with one point (one draw).
(More To Follow)