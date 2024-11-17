China 1-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Jinzhuang Strikes To Give CHN Lead In Q1

The Chinese women's hockey team. Photo: FIH website

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pool game between China and South Korea at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. A win for the Chinese side today could help them avoid meeting defending champions India in the semi-finals, while for South Korea, a loss could spell curtains for their campaign. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the MAS-W vs THA-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Sunday, November 17.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2024, 02:52:19 pm IST China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: GOALLL!! With 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter, China take the lead against South Korea thanks to a goal from Jinzhuang Tan. The three-time champions, South Korea, must win this match to strengthen their position, but China is determined to reclaim the top spot. CHN 1-0 KOR

17 Nov 2024, 02:37:54 pm IST China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: National Anthem With Thailand and Malaysia having departed from the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, South Korea in white and China in red take the field, singing their national anthems ahead of their clash.

17 Nov 2024, 02:27:10 pm IST China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Current Match Malaysia secured a 2-0 victory over Thailand, with goals from Nur Azhar and Che Nur Aqilrullah. Winless throughout the tournament, Thailand now head home after a disappointing season.

17 Nov 2024, 01:43:45 pm IST China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Current Match Currently, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Malaysia lead Thailand 1-0 in the third quarter after Nur Azhar broke the deadlock. Thailand are struggling as they aim to end their campaign on a high, while Malaysia fight to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

17 Nov 2024, 01:38:45 pm IST China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Squads China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye