China 1-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Jinzhuang Strikes To Give CHN Lead In Q1

China, who lost to India yesterday, can sidestep a last-four meeting with the defending champions if they finish in the top two with a win against South Korea. Catch the live hockey scores of the CHN-W vs THA-W match

Uzma Fatima
17 November 2024
The Chinese women's hockey team. Photo: FIH website
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pool game between China and South Korea at Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. A win for the Chinese side today could help them avoid meeting defending champions India in the semi-finals, while for South Korea, a loss could spell curtains for their campaign. Stay with us for the live hockey scores of the MAS-W vs THA-W match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar on Sunday, November 17.
LIVE UPDATES

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: GOALLL!!

With 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter, China take the lead against South Korea thanks to a goal from Jinzhuang Tan. The three-time champions, South Korea, must win this match to strengthen their position, but China is determined to reclaim the top spot.

CHN 1-0 KOR

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: National Anthem

With Thailand and Malaysia having departed from the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, South Korea in white and China in red take the field, singing their national anthems ahead of their clash.

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Current Match

Malaysia secured a 2-0 victory over Thailand, with goals from Nur Azhar and Che Nur Aqilrullah. Winless throughout the tournament, Thailand now head home after a disappointing season.

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Current Match

Currently, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Malaysia lead Thailand 1-0 in the third quarter after Nur Azhar broke the deadlock. Thailand are struggling as they aim to end their campaign on a high, while Malaysia fight to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Squads

China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali

Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye

China Vs South Korea, Women's ACT: Start Time, Where To Watch

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

