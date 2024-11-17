China 1-0 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Jinzhuang Strikes To Give CHN Lead In Q1

China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: GOALLL!!
With 8 minutes remaining in the first quarter, China take the lead against South Korea thanks to a goal from Jinzhuang Tan. The three-time champions, South Korea, must win this match to strengthen their position, but China is determined to reclaim the top spot.
CHN 1-0 KOR
China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: National Anthem
With Thailand and Malaysia having departed from the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, South Korea in white and China in red take the field, singing their national anthems ahead of their clash.
China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Current Match
Malaysia secured a 2-0 victory over Thailand, with goals from Nur Azhar and Che Nur Aqilrullah. Winless throughout the tournament, Thailand now head home after a disappointing season.
Currently, at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, Malaysia lead Thailand 1-0 in the third quarter after Nur Azhar broke the deadlock. Thailand are struggling as they aim to end their campaign on a high, while Malaysia fight to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.
China Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Squads
China: CHEN Jiali, FAN Yunxia (Captain), HAO Guoting, HUANG Haiyan, LI Jingyi, LIU Chencheng, LIU Tangjie, MA Xiaoyan, MA Xuejiao, TAN Jinzhuang, WU Surong (Goal Keeper), XU Wenjuan, XU Yanan, YU Anhui (Captain), ZENG Xueling, ZHANG Dian, and ZHENG Jiali
Korea: AN Sujin, CHEON Eunbi (Captain), CHOI Sara, GWON Jugyeong, HONG Huigyeong, JIN Suyeon, JUNG Sunghee, KIM Eunji (Goal Keeper), KIM Jeongihn, KIM Minjeong, KIM Seona, LEE Gaeun, LEE Seoyeon (Goal Keeper), LEE Yujin, LEE Yuri, PARK Mihyang, PARK Mirim, PARK Seoyeon, PARK Seungae, PARK Yeongeun, and SEO Dahye
China Vs South Korea, Women's ACT: Start Time, Where To Watch
The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm IST. It will be broadcast and streamed live on the Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and on the SonyLiv app and website in India.