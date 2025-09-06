India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Preview And When, Where To Watch Group B Match

India face Japan in Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on Saturday
India lead Pool B on goal difference after an 11-0 win over Thailand
Japan, three-time champions, thrashed Singapore 9-0 in their opener
Live streaming available on the Watch.Hockey app; no TV broadcast in India
India take on Japan in their second Pool B match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field Hockey Field, Hangzhou, China, on Saturday (September 6). Watch the India vs Japan hockey match live today.
Two-time champions India started their campaign with a rousing 11-0 win over Thailand, while holders Japan thrashed Singapore 9-0 in their opener. Currently, India lead the four-team group on goal difference.
Today's India vs Japan match could potentially decide the pool winners, even though the two top teams would qualify for the Super 4s.
Thailand and Singapore face off in the early kickoff today.
In Pool A, South Korea and hosts China won their opening games, against Chinese Taipei (9-0) and Malaysia (8-0), respectively. All four teams will be in action tomorrow, with Malaysia taking on Chinese Taipei and South Korea going head-to-head against China.
Both Japan and South Korea are three-time champions. China have lifted the trophy twice.
India Vs Japan Women's Hockey Head-To-Head Record
This marks their 77th meeting, and India trail Japan 24-36 in the head-to-head record with 16 draws. But India have defeated four times in their last five meetings, including a 2-0 win in their most recent clash at last year's Asian Champions Trophy.
India Vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match being played?
The India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will be played on Saturday, 6 September 2025, at 4:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match being played?
The India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will be played at the Gongshu Canan Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China.
Where to watch the India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live online in India?
The India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Watch.Hockey app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match live telecast in India?
The India vs Japan, Women’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.