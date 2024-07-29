India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match

India will look to up their game when they take on Ireland in their third match of Pool B on Tuesday in the men's hockey competition at the Paris Olympics. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)
India have needed skipper Harmanpreet to score late in the game to get a win and salvage a draw in their two matches so far. India defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opener after Harmanpreet scored through a penalty stroke in the dying minutes of the match. Harmanpreet again stood tall, converting a penalty corner in the penultimate minute of India's encounter against Argentina to level scores 1-1.
India will again enter the Ireland match as favourite but this time they will look to stand up to the tag.
Ireland have lost both their matches so far in the tournament but they have played two of the heavyweights. They first lost to Belgium 2-0 and then gave a tough fight to Australia before going down 2-1.
India will not take the Irish lightly.
Here is how you can watch the India vs Ireland, Pool B Hockey encounter at the 2024 Paris Olympics live.
When is India vs Ireland, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match?
The India vs Ireland, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match will be played on 30th July, Tuesday from 4:45 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
Where To watch India vs Ireland, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Pool B Hockey match?
JioCinema is broadcasting the Paris Olympics 2024 in India on television. The Games will be telecast live on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.
On the internet, you can live stream the match on JioCinema app and website.