Skipper Harmanpreet Singh managed to break through the Argentinian defence in the penultimate minute to help India share points in the Pool B clash between the two teams on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Lucas Martinez had put Argentina ahead in the 22nd minute to leave India playing catch-up for the majority of the match. However, in the dying minutes of the game, India went on an all out attack getting four back-to-back penalty corners with the skipper Harmanpreet finding the back of the net on the last one.
More to follow...