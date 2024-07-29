Hockey

IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina

In the dying minutes of the game, India went on an all out attack getting four back-to-back penalty corners with the skipper Harmanpreet finding the back of the net on the last one

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring a goal during the men's field hockey match between India and Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh managed to break through the Argentinian defence in the penultimate minute to help India share points in the Pool B clash between the two teams on Monday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lucas Martinez had put Argentina ahead in the 22nd minute to leave India playing catch-up for the majority of the match. However, in the dying minutes of the game, India went on an all out attack getting four back-to-back penalty corners with the skipper Harmanpreet finding the back of the net on the last one.

More to follow...

