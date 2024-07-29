India Vs Argentina Live Score, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men In Blue Meet Los Leones In Second Group Match

India Vs Argentina, Men's Pool B Match Details
India will take on Argentina in the second match of their 2024 Paris Olympic Games campaign on Monday, July 29. The game is scheduled to start at 4:15 PM IST at the at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
India come into the fixture after beating New Zealand, while the Argentinians enter the match with a defeat to Australia. Catch the play-by-play updates of the IND vs ARG match at Paris Olympic Games 2024, right here
