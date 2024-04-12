Hockey

India Vs Australia, 4th Hockey Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match

Harmanpreet Singh's India are down and out in the five-match series but will be playing for pride in the 4th match. Check out the full schedule, head-to-head record and live streaming details of the same

Indian men's hockey team in action against the Kookaburras. Photo: X/TheHockeyIndia
It's an Olympic year, and India are playing for pride as they take on Australia in the fourth and penultimate hockey test match today (April 12, 2024). India, the most successful team in the Games history with 12 medals including eight gold, have already conceded the five-match series in Perth. Win the remaining two and they can salvage some pride. (More Hockey News)

Harmanpreet Singh & Co. started their journey Down Under with a shambolic performance, losing the tour opener 1-5 on April 6. The following day, India lost 2-4. On April 10, the visitors -- 'having acclimatised' -- fought well in the must-win third outing even though the final scoreline read 1-2.

A close reading, however, will show that world no. 5 India are improving with each passing game. So, there's hope for a win, or two against the world no 3 Kookaburras. The bigger question though is, will Australia relent? Considering the nature of the beast, Craig Fulton certainly needs to strategise a winning formula for these remaining two matches.

Jugraj Singh (right) in action during the third India vs Australia hockey Test in Perth on Wednesday (April 10, 2024). - Hockey India
India Vs Australia, 3rd Hockey Test: IND Squander Lead To Lose Third Match In Row

BY PTI

For the record, India and Australia are in the same Paris Olympic Games 2024 group. They meet on August 2 in what would be either side's final Pool B match.

With that here's all you need to know about the fourth Australia vs India hockey test match being played in Perth.

Live Streaming Details

The 4th Australia vs India Hockey Test match will kick-off at 3 PM IST. All the matches of India's hockey tour of Australia will be telecast on the Sports 18-3 and Sports18-1 HD TV channels. The matches will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Australia vs India, men's hockey head-to-head record

It's 53-16 with six draws in the favour of Australia. India last beat Australia (5-4) on March 12, 2023, in a FIH Hockey Pro League match. The Aussies are currently on a six-match unbeaten run, including four wins, against the Indians. (As per FIH database)

