Hockey

Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat

A week back, Vinesh scripted history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final

PR Sreejesh
Indian hockey legend and former captain PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from international hockey on Monday. Photo: Instagram/ @sreejesh88
info_icon

Legendary Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believes that Vinesh Phogat deserves a medal after reaching the final of the women's 50kg wrestling competition in Paris after being disqualified for being merely 100 gram over-weight. (More Hockey News)

The celebrated custodian, who retired from competitive sport after his second successive Olympic bronze medal, couldn't even imagine himself in Vinesh's position and said that he had no idea how he would have reacted to this kind of tragedy.

A week back, Vinesh scripted history at the Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final.

She had stunned world No. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in her opening but was disqualified for the final after being found overweight by 100 grams during the customary weigh-in on the morning of the gold medal bout.

The 29-year-old then appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) , demanding a joint silver medal alongside Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to Vinesh in the semis but replaced her for the final following her disqualification.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reached the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics. - WFI
CAS Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's Joint Silver Case Deferred Till August 16

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"There are two views, one being an athlete she deserves a medal, getting into the final, they snatched it from her, silver for sure. She was strong. If I was in her situation, I don't what I would have done," Sreejesh said at an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters here on Tuesday.

"The next day before our bronze medal match I met her and she said 'Bhai good luck, play well'. I felt like she was hiding her pain with that smile. She is a real fighter."

Sreejesh, 36, who won back-to-back Olympic bronze medals in his glorious 18-year-old career, however, felt Vinesh's case should be a lesson for all Indian athletes.

"The second part is just different because you have Olympic rules and the Indian athletes know what is happening there and they should be ready for that. They shouldn't give any chance to the federation, to the organising committee, to the International Olympic Committee (OC).

"So it should be a lesson for everyone. When you are prepared for that you have to be strict with rules and regulations," he said.

He cited the case of Amit Rohidas, who was banned for lifting the stick during the quarter-final against Great Britain where India played with 10 men for 42 minutes.

"Amit Rohidas in the quarterfinal is a case. The rule states that you can't raise your stick to the backward direction, you can't lift it that way because intentionally you are hitting someone and it's a red card and what happened to us we played the semifinal with 15 players and we suffered."

"So the rules are made to make the game beautiful, controlled."

The CAS will deliver its highly anticipated verdict on Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics later on Tuesday night.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed. Being an athlete, I just wish well for her. The way she worked hard, we know what she had been through last one year and from there she is coming back, qualifying for Olympics final, that is answer for all. I really felt bad for her, it's a tough situation," Sreejesh said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. Late Goals Propel Mother's International School To Subroto Cup Junior Girls Title
  2. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  3. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  4. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  5. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  2. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  3. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  4. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  5. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Legal Right': Bombay HC Says Sperm Or Egg Donor Cannot Claim To Be Biological Parent Of Child
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Udhampur Forest Near Patnitop
  3. BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals
  4. India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036
  5. A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. Bangladesh: In First Statement Since Ouster, Hasina Condoles Deaths, Condemns Insult To Mujibur
  2. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  3. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  4. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  5. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone