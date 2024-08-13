Other Sports

CAS Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's Case Deferred Till August 16

Vinesh Phogat had approached the Court of Arbitration of Sports following her disqualification, asking that she be awarded a shared silver medal. She argued that she had qualified for the final while weighing less than the 50kg limit, and therefore deserved to share the silver medal

vinesh-phogat-indian-wrestler
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat reached the women's 50kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics. Photo: WFI
info_icon

The Court of Arbitration of Sports' (CAS) verdict on Vinesh Phogat's case has been deferred again, this time till August 16. (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

This is the third time that the decision has been postponed. It was initially slated for August 11 and was then advanced to August 13, before the latest deferment.

Why Did Vinesh Phogat Appeal To CAS?

It was only a week ago that Vinesh Phogat etched her name in Indian sporting history as the country's first woman wrestler to enter an Olympic final.

This happiness was short-lived as Vinesh was jolted out of the competition due to being 100 grams overweight at the mandatory morning weigh-in.

The grappler later lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/John Locher
Paris Olympics: Top Five Controversies At The 2024 Summer Games

BY Gaurav Thakur

Phogat approached the CAS following her disqualification, asking that she be awarded a shared silver medal. She argued that she had qualified for the final while weighing less than the 50kg limit, and therefore deserved to share the silver medal.

The 29-year-old, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). She sought a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who replaced Vinesh in the final after the Indian's disqualification.

Vinesh Phogat And Her Weight Class

For the previous two Olympics, Phogat had competed in the 53kg category, her preferred weight class.

However, for Paris 2024, Antim Panghal secured the Olympic quota for this category. And WFI cancelled the trials, forcing Phogat to opt for the 50kg category.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  2. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  3. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  4. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  5. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals
  2. India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036
  3. A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  5. Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  2. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  3. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  4. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
  5. 'Allegations Are Exaggerated', Says Lawyer For Suspect In Alleged Plot Against Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone