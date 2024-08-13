CAS Verdict On Vinesh Phogat's Case Deferred Till August 16

The Court of Arbitration of Sports' (CAS) verdict on Vinesh Phogat's case has been deferred again, this time till August 16. (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)
This is the third time that the decision has been postponed. It was initially slated for August 11 and was then advanced to August 13, before the latest deferment.
Why Did Vinesh Phogat Appeal To CAS?
It was only a week ago that Vinesh Phogat etched her name in Indian sporting history as the country's first woman wrestler to enter an Olympic final.
This happiness was short-lived as Vinesh was jolted out of the competition due to being 100 grams overweight at the mandatory morning weigh-in.
The grappler later lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Phogat approached the CAS following her disqualification, asking that she be awarded a shared silver medal. She argued that she had qualified for the final while weighing less than the 50kg limit, and therefore deserved to share the silver medal.
The 29-year-old, backed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). She sought a joint silver medal with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who replaced Vinesh in the final after the Indian's disqualification.
Vinesh Phogat And Her Weight Class
For the previous two Olympics, Phogat had competed in the 53kg category, her preferred weight class.
However, for Paris 2024, Antim Panghal secured the Olympic quota for this category. And WFI cancelled the trials, forcing Phogat to opt for the 50kg category.