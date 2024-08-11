Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Top Five Controversies At The 2024 Summer Games

While the Games have been considered largely as successful there were some blemishes too. Now as the Olympic glitter dampens in Paris, it is time to look at the five controversies that tried hard to take the sheen away from the sporting action

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/John Locher
info_icon

A little over two weeks after it began, the Paris Olympics are set to come to an end with the closing ceremony scheduled for Sunday, August 11. (Medal Tally|Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

The elites of the sporting world gave us another thrilling edition of the Summer Games as records fell like a pack of cards and history was created every single day.

While the Games have been considered largely as successful there were some blemishes too. Now as the Olympic glitter dampens in Paris, it is time to look at the five controversies that tried hard to take the sheen away from the sporting action.

1. Gender Row

Imane Khelif (first from right) and Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Imane Khelif (first from right) and Angela Carini at the Paris Olympics 2024. AP Photo
info_icon
Algeria's Imane Khelif, reacts after defeating Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP Photo/John Locher
Imane Khelif Controversy And IOC Vs IBA: In The Heart Of Gender Outcry At Paris 2024 - Explained

BY Minal Tomar

The biggest controversy at the Paris Olympics was definitely the row over the gender of two boxers, Imane Khelif of Algeria and Taiwan's Lin Yu Ting. Khelif was especially at the centre of this row. Both these wrestlers were disqualified last year after failing gender tests. However, International Olympic Committee allowed both to participate in the Paris Games.

The controversy erupted when Italian Angela Carini withdrew from her Round of 16 bout against Khelif within a minute after the Algerian threw her first significant punch on Carini's face.

Khelif recieved a lot of abuse on the Internet for being a 'man' who was fighting women. However, IOC later clarified that Khelif and Yu Ting were both females.

The bout that lasted not even a minute would trigger endless debate on the Internet on how genders are to be defined especially in combat sports.

The Last Supper parody - X/@Olympics
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony 'The Last Supper' Controversy Explained

BY Gaurav Thakur

2. The Last Supper Controversy

The Last Supper parody
The Last Supper parody Photo: X/@Olympics
info_icon

The controversies did not take long to come up as the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Games itself was not liked by many. One part which purportedly enacted 'The Last Supper', a painting which depicts Jesus Christ having his final meal, received criticism from world over. The parody of 'The Last Supper' and the usage of drag queens in that recieved heavy backlash.

IOA would later apologise for the act.

3. Seine's Scene

Athletes in the Seine river.
Athletes in the Seine river. Photo: AP
info_icon
Boats carrying athletes float along the river Seine past the Concergerie in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. - Lionel Bonaventure/Pool Photo via AP
River Seine Creating A Scene In Swimming Events At Paris Olympics 2024? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris' ambitious plans to host the Olympics included having events like triathlon and marathon racing in the Seine, the river central to Parisian and French identity.

The plan was great but the risks were massive as well. Rain would force the sewer water to get discharged into the river and this is exactly what happened as the heavens opened up during the opening ceremony.

Triathlon events were delayed by a day but eventually all the events scheduled to take place in the river went ahead as expected.

One triathlon participant vomited incessantly after competing. Another was later reported to have an infection.

4. Crimes In Paris

Secutiry in Paris.
Secutiry in Paris. Photo: AP/Thomas Padilla
info_icon

The days in the run up to the Olympics in Paris were very turbulent with news of shocking crimes coming out of the city. Report stated that an Australian tourist was allegedly gang-raped in the city ahead of the Olympics. Two staffers from Australia's Channel Nine Network faced an attempted robbery ahead of the Games.

Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On - | Photo: AP
France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On

BY Outlook Web Desk

On the day when the Olympics unofficially opened, Argentina men's football coach Javier Mascherano said the team's Olympic training base was robbed.

2024 Paris Olympics Games Vinesh Phogat in her semi-final bout. - Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Japan's Rei Higuchi Extends Support, Says 'Understand Your Pain The Best'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

5. Vinesh Phogat Controversy

In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris.
In a massive heartbreak for Indians, Vinesh Phogat was on Wednesday disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India's wrestler Vinesh Phogat was barred from fighting her gold medal match on the morning of the fight as she was found to be 100 grams overweight. A day before, she had defeated three wrestlers, included the ever unbeaten Yui Susaki of Japan, to qualify for the final. Fans and former wrestlers demanded that since the Indian wrestler was within the weight on the first day, she at least be given the silver.

Phogat has knocked the doors of the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) appealing the disqualification and asked for a silver medal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  2. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
  3. Paris Olympics: Jemimah Rodrigues 'Can't Wait' To Play For India At Los Angeles 2028
  4. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  5. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Harry Kane Backs Dominic Solanke To Succeed At Spurs
  2. Serie A: Napoli Club Director Giovanni Manna Confirms Victor Osimhen's Desire To Leave
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25 Season To Kick-Off On September 13
  4. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  5. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  2. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  3. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  4. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  5. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BSF Officer's Warm Gesture To Bangladeshi Nationals Is Winning Hearts On Internet | Watch
  2. Karnataka: Flood Alert Issued After Tungabhadra Dam Gate Crashes; DK Shivakumar Visits Koppal; Restoration Underway
  3. Maldives Remains A Key Partner For India: EAM S Jaishankar
  4. Former MLA's Wife Killed In Bomb Blast In Manipur
  5. 'Don't Deserve To Live': TMC Calls For Stricter Laws For Rapists After Murder-Rape Of Kolkata Doctor
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  3. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  4. See What Boeing’s Starliner Astronauts Will Be Doing If Their Mission Extends For 6 Months
  5. Fisherman Finds Missing Lego Shark 27 Years After Spill. See The Rare Find
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
  2. Ukraine's President Indirectly Confirms Daring Military Incursion Onto Russian Soil
  3. Uvalde School Shooting: New Bodycam Footage, 911 Calls And New Evidence Released From 2022 Tragedy
  4. 'Can't Even Say How Old I Am': Joe Biden Explains Why He Dropped Out Of Presidential Race
  5. Ukraine War: 2 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Boy, In Fresh Russian Attacks In Kyiv
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13