France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On

As per French Minister Delegate for Transport Patrice Vergriete, a complete return to normal is expected on Monday.

Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
France's train services are expected to return to normal on Monday, days after the arson attack on Friday. As per French Minister Delegate for Transport Patrice Vergriete, a complete return to normal is expected on Monday.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, the minister said - "A complete return to normal [service] is expected on Monday. In theory, train services will return to normal on Monday morning."

Hours before the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, a major arson attack was launched on France's railway network. As per French national railroad company SNCF, the attack was an attempt to "paralyse the TGV rail network".

A total of three attacks were reported, resulting in the diversion and cancellations of many trains. A fourth attack was foiled by railway authorities.

The Eiffel Tower is seen through the window of a commuter train ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. - AP/Andrew Medichini
Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Malicious Attack' Disrupts France's High-Speed Train Network

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While trains were up and running, there was a snag in the service and trains were up to two hours late. A total of 250,000 were impacted by the delayed services on Friday.

However, over the weekend, around 800,000 passengers are said to have been impacted by the delayed services.

Search For Vandals Underway

The vandals behind the arson attack on French rail services are yet to be found. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has stated that security forces have continued their search for the "saboteurs".

As per SNCF, the attack were coordinated and strategic in nature. On Friday, cabling boxes on the junctions of North, Brittany and South-West lines were set on fire, just hours before the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics.

