Rithala Metro Fire In Delhi Leaves One Dead, Hundreds Of Shanties Destroyed

One person died and another was injured after a fire spread through shanties near Rithala metro station.
Around 400–500 huts were gutted as LPG cylinders exploded, worsening the blaze.
Firefighters used multiple tenders and robots to control the fire by early morning.
A man died and another suffered burn injuries after a large fire tore through a cluster of shanties near Rithala metro station in Delhi’s Rohini area on Friday night, according to PTI.
Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze spread rapidly, engulfing around 400 to 500 huts. “We received a call about the fire at 10.56 pm, and several fire tenders along with firefighting robots were immediately sent to the site,” a DFS official said.
According to PTI, police quickly cordoned off the locality while additional fire tenders were placed on standby to stop the blaze from spreading further. The fire was brought under control by early morning.
The DFS confirmed that a man named Munna died in the incident, while another individual, Rajesh, sustained burn injuries.
(With inputs from PTI)