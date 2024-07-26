Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Malicious Attack' Disrupts France's High-Speed Train Network

France's national train operator SNCF said many routes would have to be cancelled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted". The attacks come hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

paris-train-olympic-games-2024
The Eiffel Tower is seen through the window of a commuter train ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
info_icon

Hours before the opening ceremony of Paris Olympic Games 2024, France's high-speed rail network has been hit by "malicious acts", including arson attacks that have disrupted the transport system, train operator SNCF said on Friday, July 26. (More Sports News)

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyse the TGV network," SNCF told AFP, adding that many routes will have to be cancelled and the situation would last "at least all weekend while repairs are conducted".

The national train operator said that it was the victim of "several simultaneous malicious acts overnight,” adding that the attacks affected its Atlantic, northern and eastern lines.

“Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities,” it said, adding that traffic on the affected lines was “heavily disrupted”.

The statement further mentioned that trains were being diverted to different tracks “but we will have to cancel a large number of them.”

The southeastern line was not affected as “a malicious act was foiled”. In light of the attacks, SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and stay away from train stations.

