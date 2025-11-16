J&K L-G Praises Police For Cracking ‘White-Collar’ Terror Network, Pays Tribute To Nowgam Attack Victims

J&K Police dismantle a ‘white-collar’ terror network, exposing individuals aiding militants through financial and logistical support.
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha lauds the police for their swift and effective action.
Sinha pays homage to the victims of the Nowgam attack, assuring continued efforts to eliminate terrorism.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday praised the J&K Police for successfully dismantling a major ‘white-collar’ terror network that facilitated extremist activities through covert financial, logistical, and ideological support.
Speaking at a ceremony in Srinagar, Sinha said the operation highlighted the police’s professionalism and commitment in tracking individuals who, despite not being active militants, played significant roles in sustaining the terror ecosystem.
The L-G also paid solemn tributes to the victims of the Nowgam attack, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. He reiterated the administration’s resolve to crush all forms of terrorism, whether overt or hidden under civil fronts.
Sinha commended the synergy between the police, security forces, and intelligence agencies, stating that such coordination has been instrumental in reducing terror incidents across the region.
He further emphasized that the UT administration remains committed to ensuring peace, stability, and security for all residents, adding that strict action will continue against anyone found supporting or sheltering militants.