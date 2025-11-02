Ten Hospitalised, Two Arrested After Mass Stabbing On London-Bound Train Near Cambridge

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “appalling,” while Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood urged the public to avoid speculation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
southport mass stabbing
British Police | Representational Image | | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ten people were hospitalised, including nine with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train near Cambridge.

  • Two men were arrested as the British Transport Police declared the attack a major incident, with counterterrorism units assisting.

  • The national ‘Plato’ alert for potential terror attacks was briefly activated and later stood down as investigations continued.

At least 10 people were hospitalised, nine of them with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train near Cambridge on Saturday evening. Police said the attack occurred as the train approached Huntingdon station and has been declared a major incident, with counterterrorism officers assisting the investigation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “appalling” and expressed concern for those injured. “My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response,” he said on X.

The attack unfolded on a Doncaster-to-London King’s Cross service travelling south towards Huntingdon, roughly 120 kilometres north of London. Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded swiftly after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.

The British Transport Police (BTP), leading the investigation, confirmed that two men had been arrested in connection with the stabbings. Authorities briefly activated the national ‘Plato’ alert—used to respond to potential marauding terror attacks—before standing it down. Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said urgent enquiries were underway. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” he said, noting that the investigation could take time.

Related Content
Related Content

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it received reports of multiple stabbings at 7:39 pm local time. “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” police said, according to Reuters.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had launched a major response at Huntingdon Railway Station, deploying multiple ambulances, critical care teams, and three air ambulances. “We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital,” the ambulance service said, according to Reuters.

An eyewitness told Sky News that one of the suspects, who was waving a large knife, was tasered by police before being detained.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “deeply saddened” by the events and urged the public “to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage,” reported PTI. She added that “two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody” and said she was receiving regular updates on the investigation.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the incident as one that “seems to be a brutal mass attack,” reported PTI. “My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding. The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible,” he said.

Authorities closed roads leading into Huntingdon and suspended services on the London and North Eastern Railway line as emergency operations continued.

A passenger quoted by Sky News recalled chaotic scenes inside the train: “They’ve got a knife, I’ve been stabbed,” they said, describing people fleeing through the carriages to escape.

Police said investigations were ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  3. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start