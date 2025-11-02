Ten Hospitalised, Two Arrested After Mass Stabbing On London-Bound Train Near Cambridge

Ten people were hospitalised, including nine with life-threatening injuries, after a mass stabbing on a London-bound train near Cambridge.
Two men were arrested as the British Transport Police declared the attack a major incident, with counterterrorism units assisting.
The national ‘Plato’ alert for potential terror attacks was briefly activated and later stood down as investigations continued.
At least 10 people were hospitalised, nine of them with life-threatening injuries, following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train near Cambridge on Saturday evening. Police said the attack occurred as the train approached Huntingdon station and has been declared a major incident, with counterterrorism officers assisting the investigation.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “appalling” and expressed concern for those injured. “My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response,” he said on X.
The attack unfolded on a Doncaster-to-London King’s Cross service travelling south towards Huntingdon, roughly 120 kilometres north of London. Emergency services, including armed police and air ambulances, responded swiftly after the train was stopped at Huntingdon station.
The British Transport Police (BTP), leading the investigation, confirmed that two men had been arrested in connection with the stabbings. Authorities briefly activated the national ‘Plato’ alert—used to respond to potential marauding terror attacks—before standing it down. Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said urgent enquiries were underway. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” he said, noting that the investigation could take time.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it received reports of multiple stabbings at 7:39 pm local time. “Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested. A number of people have been taken to hospital,” police said, according to Reuters.
The East of England Ambulance Service said it had launched a major response at Huntingdon Railway Station, deploying multiple ambulances, critical care teams, and three air ambulances. “We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to hospital,” the ambulance service said, according to Reuters.
An eyewitness told Sky News that one of the suspects, who was waving a large knife, was tasered by police before being detained.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “deeply saddened” by the events and urged the public “to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage,” reported PTI. She added that “two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody” and said she was receiving regular updates on the investigation.
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp described the incident as one that “seems to be a brutal mass attack,” reported PTI. “My thoughts are with all those injured or affected and the emergency services responding. The police and government should provide an update on what happened and who has been arrested as soon as possible,” he said.
Authorities closed roads leading into Huntingdon and suspended services on the London and North Eastern Railway line as emergency operations continued.
A passenger quoted by Sky News recalled chaotic scenes inside the train: “They’ve got a knife, I’ve been stabbed,” they said, describing people fleeing through the carriages to escape.
Police said investigations were ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack.