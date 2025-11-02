Ten Hospitalised, Two Arrested After Mass Stabbing On London-Bound Train Near Cambridge

The British Transport Police (BTP), leading the investigation, confirmed that two men had been arrested in connection with the stabbings. Authorities briefly activated the national ‘Plato’ alert—used to respond to potential marauding terror attacks—before standing it down. Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said urgent enquiries were underway. “At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” he said, noting that the investigation could take time.