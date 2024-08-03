Other Sports

Imane Khelif Controversy And IOC Vs IBA: In The Heart Of Gender Outcry At Paris 2024 - Explained

Imane Khelif Controversy And IOC Vs IBA: How Khelif's Olympic bout ignited a firestorm of controversy surrounding gender eligibility in sports. The clash between IOC and IBA - where they stand and more - Know Everything

Imane Khelif
Algeria's Imane Khelif, reacts after defeating Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. AP Photo/John Locher
That abrupt end to the Angela Carini--Imane Khelif bout at Paris Olympics 2024 thrust both the International Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association under the red spotlight. Both governing bodies have offered varying justifications for their respective stance regarding the eligibility of Khelif. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

More than ever, the division between the two organizations that has been growing evident.

The real problem is one of an athlete struggling with identity against another whose dream was shattered by being denied Olympic recognition. As controversy deepens, through the spate of words that the IOC and IBA are having with each other, it questions their roles in ensuring the protection of fair competition and the well-being of athletes.

What Is The Imane Khelif Controversy?

The participation of the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Olympics has been a controversial issue with respect to gender eligibility. Her victory lasting 46 seconds against Italy's Angela Carini piled on more pressure on the boxer.

Revelations made after the controversial bout indicated that both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, an opponent from Taiwan, had been barred from competing in the World Boxing Championships in New Delhi the previous year for not passing gender eligibility tests.

The two athletes were disqualified from the Women's World Boxing Championships last year after Umar Kremlev, president of the IBA, alleged that test results showed they carried male chromosomes.

Questions about fair competition and the definition of female athletes in sports have been thrust into the spotlight. Many even accused Khelif of being a man or a trans woman participating in women's sports.

But The Question Stands "Is Imane Khelif A Man?"

Imane Khelif is a woman. The records, IOC statements, and all other evidence prove the fact that Khelif is a woman who has always identified as such. She was assigned female at birth and has only been competing in the women's category.

Algeria's Imane Khelif in action during her bout against Italy's Angela Carini in the women's 66kg event of Paris Olympics. - AP
Reports suggest that Khelif has differences of sex development, relating to hormone levels and the structure of genitals. It is, however, important to note that DSDs are not parallel to being transgender or intersex.

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - AP Photo/John Locher
The condition can lead to complexities in determining eligibility for female sports categories. This case underscores the need for clear and equitable guidelines to ensure fair competition while respecting the rights and dignity of all athletes.

Sometimes, this can lead to a person having XY chromosomes but develop otherwise female.

IOC Vs IBA: Where The Boxing Bodies Stand

IBA has defended the disqualification of Imane Khelif from the 2023 World Championships, citing the primary concern of athlete safety, against an IBA that is currently under scrutiny for its governance issues and which has since lost its Olympic recognition.

The entire boxing world has already learned to expect almost anything from the Russian-dominated governing body that was given the unprecedented punishment of being permanently banned from the Olympics last year.

In fact, it hasn't run an Olympic boxing tournament since the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

However, IBA has stood by its decision to disqualify Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, insisting that the athletes went through rigorous tests that returned an ineligibility verdict for competing as women. The IBA is thus reportedly insistent that this verdict was based on scientific proof while it prioritizes the safety of all female boxers.

On contrary, the current conducting body, the IOC said it was following rules established by the Paris Boxing Unit, an ad-hoc unit used to organize the tournament for this Olympics.

The IOC has outlined that athlete eligibility for Olympic boxing competitions, including gender and age, is determined by passport information. This standard operating procedure has been maintained for previous Olympic games.

The IOC stands strongly with Imane and Chinese Taipei boxer Lin Yu-ting, saying the IBA decision to disqualify them was arbitrary.

“The two athletes have been competing in international boxing competitions for many years in the women’s category, including Tokyo 2020, IBA World Championships and IBA-sanctioned tournaments. The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure.”

Amidst an ongoing power struggle with the newly formed World Boxing, the IBA has accused the rival organization of compromising athlete safety by allowing Khelif to compete in one of its events. This gender eligibility controversy in boxing has been fueled, and questions have been raised over the future of the sport due to this conflict between the two governing bodies.

Monetary Angle To Imane Khelif Controversy

Boxer Angela Carini could receive $50,000 award from banned IBA after her loss to Imane Khelif

The International Boxing Association has once more courted controversy by announcing a prize of $50,000 for the Italian boxer Angela Carini, who suddenly withdrew from her Olympic bout against Imane Khelif.

This move is seen as a direct challenge to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which stripped the IBA of its Olympic recognition.

IBA President Umar Kremlev has been scathing in his criticism of the IOC, and this latest move represents a clear ramping up of their ongoing war of words. Giving victory to Carini, who was swamped by Khelif in a brief but frenetic contest, gives the IBA an opportunity to elicit sympathy while gaining supporters for its cause against the alleged high-handedness of the IOC.

Moreover, the decision to award the coach of Carini and the Italian boxing federation with $25,000 each extrapolates the IBA never giving in to having its presence diminished in the boxing world.

What's Next?

Both the boxers will carry on their campaign. They got caught in the crossfire of conflicting gender eligibility standards. The lack of unified criteria between governing bodies has put the athletes at a very unfair disadvantage.

This incident highlights the urgent need for clear and consistent regulations to ensure fairness and protect the future of athletes in all sports.

