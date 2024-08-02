Other Sports

Did Imane Khelif Fail Gender Eligibility Test? How Is She Competing At Paris Olympics Then?

Many questions have surfaced since the incident and here we look at the major questions concerning Khelif and how, despite being barred from women's boxing, she is fighting in the Paris Olympics

Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italys Angela Carini. AP Photo
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/John Locher
Imane Khelif has been at the center of a massive controversy over gender in sports, especially combat sports, since Thursday evening. The debate has spilled over from the sporting world to the political arena with former United States President Donald Trump and Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni also voicing their opinions. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 25-year-old Algerian boxer shot into limelight following her 46-second bout against Italy's Angela Carini. The Italian refused to fight further after she received a big blow from Khelif on the side of her head. Carini was announced the loser of the bout and was seen crying in the middle of the ring.

Many questions have surfaced since the incident and here we look at the major questions concerning Khelif and why despite being barred from women's boxing, she is fighting in the Paris Olympics?

Imane Khelif. - Photo: AP/John Locher
Who Is Imane Khelif? The Algerian Boxer At The Centre Of Gender Controversy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Why Is Imane Khelif controversial?

The major point of the criticism of Khelif is that she has an unfair advantage over her opponents and if more people like her are allowed into women's sports, it will be wrong for other female athletes.

Did Imane Khelif fail a gender test?

Yes, International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 barred Khelif to compete in women's boxing after she failed a gender eligibility test.

What is gender eligibility test?

Italy's Angela Carini (right) fights Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics. - AP
Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Saddened By 'Abuse' Received By Boxer Over Gender Row

BY Outlook Sports Desk

IBA did not reveal the specifics of the test but said that results revealed that Khelif had an unfair advantage over her competitors. IBA also stated that the test was not related to testosterone levels.

IBA president Umar Kremlev alleged to Russian news agency TASS last year that Khelif had XY chromosomes, the pair of chromosomes possessed by men.

How Is Imane Khelif participating at Paris Olympics?

International Olympic Committee stripped IBA's authority last year. The decision meant it was IOC that conducted boxing at the Paris Olympics, so IBA's rules did not apply.

IOC declared that Khelif and another boxer who failed the gender eligibility test, Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, could compete at the Paris Olympics. Since their passports declared they were females, IOC allowed both to compete.

