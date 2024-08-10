Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Japan's Rei Higuchi Extends Support, Says 'Understand Your Pain The Best'

Higuchi has come forward to support Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat
2024 Paris Olympics Games Vinesh Phogat in her semi-final bout. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
info_icon

Japan's 57kg freestyle wrestling champion at the Paris Olympics 2024, Rei Higuchi has come forward to lend his support to India's Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from her 50kg gold medal bout as she was classified as overweight by 100gms. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Higuchi had won gold with a 4-2 win over American Spencer Richard Lee.

Higuchi put all the disappointment of being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers where he was overweight by 50 gms.

Following his win, Higuchi posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) wherein he offered his support for Vinesh.

In his post, Higuchi also urged Vinesh to reverse her decision of retirement.

“I understand your pain the best. same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest,” he wrote.

In India, celebs and sport stars from other field too came in support of the 29-year-old wrestler. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar slammed the decision for ‘defying logic and sporting sense' in disqualifying Vinesh.

Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Appeal: Olympic Body Chief Says 'No' To Two Silvers But Will Follow CAS Ruling

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Maybe stories like this will wake up the IOC. Wrestling needs MORE than six weight classes! After three tough matches against world class opponents, no athlete should have to spend the night preparing for a Gold medal in this manner. Absolute desperation from the Indian team trying to get the last bit of weight off of Vinesh to qualify for today’s final,” he wrote on X.

American Sarah Hildebrandt, who Vinesh was supposed to fight in the final, also offered her support.

“She had an amazing day (Tuesday), did an insane feat and I don’t think she saw that happening — ending her Olympics like that — so, for sure, my heart goes out to her. She’s an amazing competitor, an amazing wrestler and person. It sucks, but at the end of the day it’s part of the job,” she said after winning the gold.

The hearing into the appeal of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic wrestling gold medal bout concluded late on Friday at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said they remain hopeful for a positive outcome.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Likely To End Up With Indian-Based Head Coach, Says Ricky Ponting
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: West Indies Wobble After Bowling South Africa Out For 357 Runs
  3. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  5. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
Football News
  1. ESP 5-3 FRA, Paris Olympics: Spain Beat France To Take Gold In Men's Football Final
  2. Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat
  3. Transfer News: Andoni Iraola Confirms Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke Talks With Tottenham
  4. Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea
  5. Wolves Boss Gary O'Neil Signs New Four-year Contract
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  2. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  3. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  5. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics, Women's Hockey: Netherlands Beat China 2-1 To Defend Title, Gold Celebrated In Orange Sea
  2. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  3. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  4. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  5. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi Wayanad Visit LIVE: PM Arrives At Kannaur Airport, Kerala Seeks Rs 2,000 Crore For Landslide Victims
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Setback To Cops, No Alcohol Found In Mihir Shah's Blood
  3. Freedom For Whom? The Continuing Struggle Of India's Oppressed
  4. Delhi: Police Launches Probe After Mob ‘Assault Video’ Calling Group ‘Bangladeshi’ Goes Viral
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: 'Outsider' Arrested In Case, Policy Say He Seems To Be 'Directly' Involved
Entertainment News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  3. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  4. Nagarjuna Reveals Separation from Samantha Left Naga Chaitanya 'Depressed'; Shares Reason Behind Chay, Sobhita's 'Hurried' Engagement
  5. Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Unseen Engagement Pics With Naga Chaitanya: Mingled Beyond Parting
US News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
World News
  1. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
  2. One Of The Most Spectacular Celestial Events Is Approaching US Skies; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Adele Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul, Reveals She’s ‘Getting Married’
  4. H.E.R. To Perform US National Anthem At 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
  5. Kamala Harris Makes An Immigration Pitch In Arizona As She Fights To Gain Ground In The Sun Belt
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Diksha Eye Fightback; Reetika Hooda in Wrestling Action