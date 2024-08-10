Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Japan's Rei Higuchi Extends Support, Says 'Understand Your Pain The Best'

Japan's 57kg freestyle wrestling champion at the Paris Olympics 2024, Rei Higuchi has come forward to lend his support to India's Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from her 50kg gold medal bout as she was classified as overweight by 100gms. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
Higuchi had won gold with a 4-2 win over American Spencer Richard Lee.
Higuchi put all the disappointment of being disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers where he was overweight by 50 gms.
Following his win, Higuchi posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) wherein he offered his support for Vinesh.
In his post, Higuchi also urged Vinesh to reverse her decision of retirement.
“I understand your pain the best. same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest,” he wrote.
In India, celebs and sport stars from other field too came in support of the 29-year-old wrestler. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar slammed the decision for ‘defying logic and sporting sense' in disqualifying Vinesh.
“Maybe stories like this will wake up the IOC. Wrestling needs MORE than six weight classes! After three tough matches against world class opponents, no athlete should have to spend the night preparing for a Gold medal in this manner. Absolute desperation from the Indian team trying to get the last bit of weight off of Vinesh to qualify for today’s final,” he wrote on X.
American Sarah Hildebrandt, who Vinesh was supposed to fight in the final, also offered her support.
“She had an amazing day (Tuesday), did an insane feat and I don’t think she saw that happening — ending her Olympics like that — so, for sure, my heart goes out to her. She’s an amazing competitor, an amazing wrestler and person. It sucks, but at the end of the day it’s part of the job,” she said after winning the gold.
The hearing into the appeal of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic wrestling gold medal bout concluded late on Friday at the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Paris.
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said they remain hopeful for a positive outcome.
"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement.