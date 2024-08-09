International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday clearly said no to the question of awarding silver to Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified ahead of her wrestling final for being 100 grams overweight. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
"No," Bach replied when asked about giving Vinesh the second silver in the weight category. "If you ask in such a general way, no."
The 29-year-old Indian had pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history by defeating Yui Susaki of Japan who was undefeated in 82 international bouts in the opening round. She had then beaten two more wrestlers on her way to the final on Tuesday. However, in a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday.
However, Bach admitted that he felt the "human touch" of Vinesh's case even though he wondered where to draw the line in terms of exemption in weight categories.
"If you want me to comment about this individual, there are the regulations of the international federation have to be followed. The international federation, United World Wrestling in this case, was taking this decision and there I must say I have a certain understanding of the wrestler. There is a human touch. But, looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision, then when and where do you cut?" Bach said.
"Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore?
"What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he added.
Phogat has challenged her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS), which as per reports has registered the plea of the Indian wrestler. Bach said that the Olympic committee will follow the ruling of CAS.
"Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS decision. But again, the international federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility."
Day after missing her weight, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling.