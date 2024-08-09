Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Appeal: Olympic Body Chief Says 'No' To Two Silvers But Will Follow CAS Ruling

In a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday

Vinesh Phogat-Paris Olympics Wrestling Womens 50kg
Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Friday clearly said no to the question of awarding silver to Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified ahead of her wrestling final for being 100 grams overweight. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

"No," Bach replied when asked about giving Vinesh the second silver in the weight category. "If you ask in such a general way, no."

The 29-year-old Indian had pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history by defeating Yui Susaki of Japan who was undefeated in 82 international bouts in the opening round. She had then beaten two more wrestlers on her way to the final on Tuesday. However, in a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday.

Vinesh Phogat in action during the Paris Olympics 2024 women 50kg freestyle wrestling event. - PTI
Vinesh Phogat 'Robbed' Of Silver Medal: Sachin Tendulkar Demands 'Umpire's Call' On Paris 2024 Exclusion

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Bach admitted that he felt the "human touch" of Vinesh's case even though he wondered where to draw the line in terms of exemption in weight categories.

"If you want me to comment about this individual, there are the regulations of the international federation have to be followed. The international federation, United World Wrestling in this case, was taking this decision and there I must say I have a certain understanding of the wrestler. There is a human touch. But, looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision, then when and where do you cut?" Bach said.

"Looking at the federation or anybody to take such a decision, when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100gms, we give it but with 102(gms), we don't give it anymore?

"What do you do then in sports where you have differences of one-thousandths of a second (in track events). Do you also then apply such deliberations?," he added.

Phogat has challenged her disqualification in the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS), which as per reports has registered the plea of the Indian wrestler. Bach said that the Olympic committee will follow the ruling of CAS.

"Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS decision. But again, the international federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility."

Day after missing her weight, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024
  2. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  3. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
  4. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  5. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign