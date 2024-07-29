River Seine Creating A Scene In Swimming Events At Paris Olympics 2024? Here's What We Know

Concerns over the Seine River's water quality forced authorities to scrap the practice session for Paris Olympics 2024 swimming segment of triathlon event for the second consecutive day on Monday. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Sports News)
Organizers are still hopeful that the swim part of the triathlon can take place Tuesday as scheduled. Improving weather conditions over the next two days should be enough to purify the Seine River sufficiently, organizers said, despite them having to cancel training for the past two days due to poor water quality.
World Triathlon, in collaboration with medical experts and city officials, is closely monitoring the water quality. Their strategy involves relying on sunny weather and increased temperatures to reduce contamination levels to acceptable standards for the competition.
The Olympic triathlon swim workout was canceled on Monday due to water quality. World Triathlon announced the decision along with Paris 2024 organizers just after tests of the water returned showing high levels of contaminants. Recent rainfall, which also played a role in the soggy opening ceremony, was blamed as one of the reasons that caused the poor condition of the water.
Organizers have invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) to prepare the river ahead of the Olympics.
The question now hangs in the balance -
Is The Seine River Truly Prepared To Host The Olympic Swimming Events?
The Seine River was part of 1900 Olympics' aquatic events, has not been safe to swim for over a century due to pollution. And now after failing recent water tests it is raising further doubts about whether the river would be ready for Olympic swimming competition.
To prove everyone that Seine is clean, French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo also took a dip to show everyone that it is safe.
The mayor's office even got bigger plans for the river after the Olympics, they plan to create three public bathing areas on the river, making it legal to swim in the Seine for the first time since it was banned in 1923.
What Is The Backup Plan If Seine Water Quality Is Insufficient?
Organizers have planned contingency days for the water sports events to allow for flexibility. The triathlon and marathon swimming competitions, scheduled near the Alexander III Bridge between July 30 and August 5, can be postponed if water conditions remains unsafe.
If, despite the delays, the competition cannot take place, the marathon swimming event will take place at the reserve site of Vaires-sur-Marne, where rowing and canoeing events are held, and the triathlon will be turned into a duathlon (only cycling and running).
So, it is safe to say that the Seine could sink some events of the Olympics.
Paris Olympics Events At The Seine
The River Seine will play a central role in the Paris Olympics. It will host the opening ceremony, featuring a boat parade on July 26th. Additionally, the Seine will serve as the venue for two aquatic events: the swimming leg of the triathlon on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the marathon swimming competitions on August 8th and 9th.