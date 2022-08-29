Hardik Pandya Wants To Break India’s Top-Three Myth After Pakistan Victory In Asia Cup 2022

The Indian team is always known for their top three when it comes to T20 internationals and all-rounder Hardik Pandya wants to break the myth by excelling in crunch situations more like the one against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

With 148 runs to win, it should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order. The trio of KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12) and Virat Kohli (35) couldn't make their chances count with the bat putting an extra pressure on the middle-order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. With the team needing six off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India. "The Indian team is always known for their top three,” Pandya told Jadeja in an after-match chat that was shared by BCCI on their website.

“Very grateful that we (middle-order) are getting the opportunity and are able to deliver in crunch situations. Our process isn’t just limited to Asia Cup, but it is more for the T20 World Cup and if any such (like in Pakistan game) situations come, this game will always be remembered,” added Pandya.

Stretchered off the field due to a career-threatening back injury against the same opponents at the same venue four years back, Pandya felt a ‘sense of achievement’ after guiding India to a five-wicket win.

“Happy to get this win because it was very important for us. Our nerves were checked, as a team we were challenged as well. I was recollecting everything from being carried on the stretcher and the same dressing room.

“You feel a sense of achievement after all the things happened and again getting an opportunity today,” he said. He also credited former Indian team physio Nitin Patel and current strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai for his successful comeback.

“That journey was very beautiful, we get the fruits of the journey but behind the scenes whoever has worked with me never get credit. So, I always believe in giving credit to the person who deserves. Nitin Patel, Soham Desai, I will give credit to them for whatever comeback I have made.”

Talking about the chase, Pandya’s plan was simple. Even after Jadeja was clean bowled by Mohammed Nawaz on the first ball of the last over and just a run coming in the next two deliveries, Pandya’s nod to Dinesh Karthik at the other end showed how calm and confident he was.

“In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler (Naseem or Shahnawaz Dahani) and also one left-arm spinner (Nawaz). We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself.

“I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple,” added India's No. 1 all-rounder. As far as bowling is concerned, Pandya (3/25) knew that he needed to mix short balls and induce batters into making mistakes.

“In bowling, it's important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and the hard lengths have been my strengths. It's about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake,” he said.

With this win, India are now at the top of Group A, that also includes Hong Kong. India will play Hong Kong on Wednesday at the same ground.