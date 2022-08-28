IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022, Live Score: India Keep Pakistan (76/2) In Check

Busy Over Ravindra Jadeja on with his second over. Starts with a widish delivery, and gets the punishment. Mohammad Rizwan guides it to third man for a four. And a quick single. Rizwan taking on Jadeja. Risky business. Iftikhar Ahmed takes a single off the next, to deep mid-wicket. A dot, and another quick single. Another single. Eight from the over. PAK - 76/2 (11)

Halfway Through... Yuzvendra Chahal continues. A single, then a dot. One more single, then yet another cross-batted slog from Mohammad Rizwan for a single to short fine leg. Two more singles. Five from the over. PAK - 68/2 (10)

Turn & Bounce Ravindra Jadeja on. Four from the over. Signs of turn and bounce. The last delivery kicks off awkwardly for Mohammad Rizwan, but still a single to long off. PAK - 63/2 (9)

Spin On Yuzvendra Chahal gets his first over. A dot, then a single. Iftikhar Ahmed hits the third ball for a four, past backward point. Three more singles and eight from the over. 40 runs and a wicket in the last 30 balls. PAK - 59/2 (8)

Pandya Not Happy Hardik Pandya continues. Iftikhar Ahmed, the new batter, takes a single off the first. And another one as Mohammad Rizwan rotates the strike. A dot, then a well-timed shot from Iftikhar Ahmed beats a diving Yuzvendra Chahal for a four. Pandya not happy with the fielding effort. A single, and fifty for Pakistan in 6.5 overs. And one more single to end the over. Eight from it. PAK - 51/2 (7)

Fakhar Walks Double bowling change! Avesh Khan on. A single, then Mohammad Rizwan picks the length and launches over deep mid-wicket for a six. Confidence! 86m. And drills the next one for a four, through mid-wicket. A single, and the faintest of nicks. Caught behind. Fakhar Zaman walks for 10 off 6. Massive wicket. No need for officials here. PAK - 42/2 (5.5)

Hardik On Bowling change. Hardik Pandya gets his first over. Fakhar Zaman drives the first ball for a four, through extra cover. Then a single to third man. And a dot to Mohammad Rizwan. A couple to deep mid-wicket off the fourth. Two beautiful deliveries to finish the over. Seven from the over. PAK - 30/1 (5)

Pak Rebuilding Arshdeep Singh continues. Three dots, and Mohammad Rizwan connects the fourth for a four, past short third. Thick edge! And two dots. Strong reply from the young pacer. PAK - 23/1 (4)

Top Edge Another bouncer, and Fakhar Zaman, the new man, and he gets a top edge for a four. Over the wicketkeeper's head. Five runs and a wicket from Bhuvneshwar Kumar's second over. PAK - 19/1 (3)

Babar Out Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues, and he gets the big wicket of Babar Azam off the fourth. Bouncer and caught at short fine leg by Arshdeep Singh. Babar goes for 10 off 9. PAK - 15/1 (2.4)

Babar Drives Arshdeep Singh shares the new ball. A dot to Babar Azam, and wide outside off, and another dot. Then another wide, this time for height. To singles, and Babar plays a straight drive for four. An impeccable punch. Picture perfect! 14 from the over. PAK - 14/0 (2)

Busy Over A single off the third and Babar Azam creams the fourth for a four, through mid-off. A single, then another review, this time for India, for a caught behind. No bat, and Rizwan stays. India lose the review. Six from the first over. PAK - 6/0 (1)

Review A dot, and LBW. Pakistan take the review straight away. Mohammad Rizwan indicates height, and it's sailing over the off. Rizwan stays.

Ready... Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. Mohammad Rizwan to take the strike. His opening partner is Babar Azam.

Anthems Match officials and players are in the middle. National anthems first.

Playing XIs India : Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan : Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Toss India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and well, after spending some good time talking about the importance of this particular rivalry and of course, the team selection, he opts to bowl first. Blame it on the noise! Rishabh Pant misses out. Dinesh Karthik in.

At Least One Debutant Players are warming up, and the stands already half-filled. Naseem Shah is set for his T20I debut for Pakistan. The young pacer just got his cap. And Virat Kohli was seen giving a speech during the Indian team huddle.

Captains Speak Rohit Sharma, India: "Even if dew is a factor, we've played enough cricket here in the last few years to understand what we need to do as a group and as individuals as well. So I think either way we should be prepared to counter whatever is in front of us." Babar Azam, Pakistan: "Injuries are a part of the game and we have to accept that. We trust our young bowlers who have consistently played well. Shaheen is one of the best bowlers and his aggression is unparalleled. He is the one who leads the bowling unit. So we will surely miss him."