Football

Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team

A stalemate appeared the likely outcome until the third minute of stoppage time, when Marcus Thuram struck to take Inter Milan onto seven points from their opening three games

Nicolo Barella Marcus Thuram
Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram celebrate the latter's winning goal.
info_icon

Marcus Thuram scored a stoppage-time winner as Inter snatched a dramatic 1-0 victory against Young Boys. (More Football News)

The France forward climbed off the bench to turn home Federico Dimarco's 93rd-minute cross, and maintain the Nerazzurri's unbeaten start in this season's Champions League.

Young Boys were seeking their first point in the competition and created the better first-half opportunities, with Yann Sommer forced to deny Jaouen Hadjam and Lukasz Lakomy.

However, Inter were awarded a penalty within seconds of the restart when Hadjam was adjudged to have pushed Denzel Dumfries in the box, but David von Ballmoos guessed correctly to deny Marko Arnautovic.

BY Stats Perform

The hosts then struck the woodwork just after the hour mark, with Joel Monteiro stealing possession before rattling Sommer's left post.

A stalemate appeared the likely outcome until the third minute of stoppage time, when Thuram struck to take Inter onto seven points from their opening three games.

Data Debrief: Late, late show from Inter, despite missed penalty

Despite opening with three successive Champions League clean sheets for the first time, it looked like it would be a frustrating day for Inter after Arnautovic's saved penalty.

It was the first time in five years that the Nerazzurri had failed to convert from 12 yards in the Champions League, since Lautaro Martinez was unsuccessful against Borussia Dortmund in October 2019.

However, they claimed all three points courtesy of their first ever winning goal scored in the 90th minute or later of a Champions League away game.

Timed at 92 minutes and 11 seconds, it was also the latest goal conceded in the competition by Young Boys, who have now failed to score in three successive matches for the first time.

