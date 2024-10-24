Erling Haaland scored an audacious back-heel among two goals as Manchester City cruised past Sparta Prague 5-0 on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League to a record 26 matches. (More Football News)
Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also scored for Pep Guardiola's side, who have not lost in Europe's elite club competition since the 2021-22 season and have seven points from three games this season.
City are third in the 36-team league phase, set on their way at the Etihad Stadium by Foden's third-minute opener.
Although that was the only goal of a one-sided first half, Haaland had the City fans on their feet before the hour mark, meeting Savinho's cross on the volley with a stunning flick to double City's lead.
Stones quickly made it three with a header from a cross from Nunes, who also teed up Haaland's second before getting the fifth goal himself.
With Haaland substituted and denied a hat-trick, despite attempting nine shots, Nunes converted an 88th-minute penalty to complete the scoring.
Data Debrief: City still unbeaten with hit man Haaland
Although City exited last season's Champions League with a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid, they are now unbeaten in 26 consecutive European Cup matches. That is the longest such sequence in competition history, surpassing Manchester United's 25 between 2007 and 2009, and coincides with Haaland's 2022 move to Manchester.
The City number nine has played in 23 of those 26 matches, scoring 21 goals. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy for rivals United has netted 20 Champions League goals for one club in fewer matches, doing so in 21 appearances.
Haaland will surely soon pass Van Nistelrooy's 60 career Champions League goals. His 44, including goals for Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, have already matched Didier Drogba's total at the age of 24.