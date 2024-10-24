Football

Man City 5-0 Prague, Champions League: Haaland Scores Wonder Goal, English Champions Make History

Although Manchester City exited last season's Champions League with a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid, they are now unbeaten in 26 consecutive European Cup matches -- the longest such run in competition history, surpassing Man United's 25 between 2007 and 2009, and coincides with Erling Haaland's 2022 move to Manchester

Erling Haaland
Two-goal Man City star Erling Haaland
info_icon

Erling Haaland scored an audacious back-heel among two goals as Manchester City cruised past Sparta Prague 5-0 on Wednesday to extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League to a record 26 matches. (More Football News)

Phil Foden, John Stones and Matheus Nunes also scored for Pep Guardiola's side, who have not lost in Europe's elite club competition since the 2021-22 season and have seven points from three games this season.

City are third in the 36-team league phase, set on their way at the Etihad Stadium by Foden's third-minute opener.

Erling Haaland stunned Pep Guardiola with his latest effort. - null
UCL 2024-25: Phil Foden, Pep Guardiola Laud Erling Haaland After Latest Man City Stunner

BY Stats Perform

Although that was the only goal of a one-sided first half, Haaland had the City fans on their feet before the hour mark, meeting Savinho's cross on the volley with a stunning flick to double City's lead.

Stones quickly made it three with a header from a cross from Nunes, who also teed up Haaland's second before getting the fifth goal himself.

With Haaland substituted and denied a hat-trick, despite attempting nine shots, Nunes converted an 88th-minute penalty to complete the scoring.

Data Debrief: City still unbeaten with hit man Haaland

Although City exited last season's Champions League with a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat to Real Madrid, they are now unbeaten in 26 consecutive European Cup matches. That is the longest such sequence in competition history, surpassing Manchester United's 25 between 2007 and 2009, and coincides with Haaland's 2022 move to Manchester.

The City number nine has played in 23 of those 26 matches, scoring 21 goals. Only Ruud van Nistelrooy for rivals United has netted 20 Champions League goals for one club in fewer matches, doing so in 21 appearances.

Haaland will surely soon pass Van Nistelrooy's 60 career Champions League goals. His 44, including goals for Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, have already matched Didier Drogba's total at the age of 24.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Dismisses Will Young In Pune; NZ - 76/2
  2. Global Super League Set To Start On November 26, Feature Five Franchises In Inaugural Season
  3. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  5. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider
Football News
  1. Luton Town 1-2 Sunderland: Black Cats Move Clear At Championship Summit With Hard-Fought Win
  2. Fenerbahce Vs Man United, Europa League: Ten Hag-Mourinho's Mutual Admiration Society - Read Comments
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna, Champions League: Emery 'One Of Our Club's Greatest Managers' - McGinn
  5. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 0-4 Australia, Sultan Of Johor Cup Match Report: IND Remain On Top Despite Defeat
  2. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  3. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  4. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  5. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana: Landfall Likely In Odisha Tonight; Trains Cancelled In Bengal, Flights Suspended | Top Points
  2. Sakshi Malik Makes Big Claims Against Brij Bhushan, Babita Phogat In Her Autobiography
  3. Jharkhand Election: BJP vs JMM Posters Spark Billboards War in Ranchi
  4. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  5. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  4. US Says ‘Evidence’ Shows North Korea Has Sent Troops To Russia
  5. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Scores: Proteas On The Verge Of Victory Against BAN In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Eye Fast Start Against Pakistan In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider