Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Manchester City's "freak" Erling Haaland after an outrageous volley in a 5-0 win against Sparta Prague. (More Football News)
An astonishing effort, Haaland's 20th Champions League strike for City, saw the forward acrobatically flick Savinho's right-wing cross inside the near post.
"If I tried to do that, I'd pull my groin," Foden told TNT Sports. "I don't know how he did it; I just think it's just his long legs.
Haaland's stunning effort against Dortmund in his debut City season also came to mind for manager Guardiola.
"It's unbelievable," Guardiola said. "He's so tall and so flexible.
"It's very similar to the Dortmund one a few years ago. Unbelievable. I don't know which was more difficult, both very difficult."
Haaland is yet to lose a Champions League match in City colours. He has played in 23 of their 26 games in the competition since joining the club in 2022.
Indeed, City's 26-match unbeaten run is now a European Cup record, surpassing Manchester United's 25 matches between 2007 and 2009.
Guardiola ended that sequence as Barcelona coach, and he compared one of Haaland's fellow goalscorers to a former Blaugrana star.
John Stones netted City's third goal for his third in his past six matches. After Sunday's controversial winner against Wolves, he has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his club career.
"When Erling is not available, John can play as a striker," Guardiola said. "Gerard Pique in Barca had an incredible sense of goal, and John is the same.
"He's already scored a few goals. He's back and I'm happy for him."
Also back in the team and back in form is Foden, who is now confident he can put his slow start to the season behind him.
The England midfielder opened the scoring and added: "I was the best player last year, and that's what everyone wants to see. That's the standard I've set myself, and I want to get back to that.
"I don't feel pressure. I just enjoy the football and don't think about the outside. But I do put pressure on myself to get better. I always want to push myself.
"The aim is to hit what I hit last year. I showed over a long season I was consistent."
Foden is still waiting on his first Premier League goal of the season, but his European form has never wavered. This was his seventh goal in eight Champions League starts.