Pep Guardiola does not believe Thomas Tuchel's nationality is of any importance following the German's appointment as England's new head coach. (More Football News)
On Wednesday, the Football Association announced the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss had signed an 18-month contract, starting in January, to lead the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup.
Guardiola was among several high-profile coaches to be linked with the role prior to the announcement, with his contract with Manchester City set to expire next year.
While Tuchel's fine record in knockout football has led many to hail his arrival as a coup, some have suggested the FA should have given an English coach a chance.
Guardiola, however, does not believe it is an issue, saying at a press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolves: "Thomas Tuchel is the manager.
"I'm the manager of Man City, forget about it. The rest is not important. The federation decided to go for a foreign manager with a great record.
"My view is I would support him unconditionally. If he wins he will be praised and if he loses he will be criticised. But it doesn't matter, his nationality.
"I know we are proud of where we are from, but the world is so big. You have to be open-minded. I came here to learn from you."
Pressed on his own long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola reiterated that no decision has been made but said City will be made aware of his plans well in advance.
"I'm pretty sure the club have options when Pep leaves. Sooner or later, it will happen and they have to prepare. It will not be a surprise," he said.
"I want to be really convinced it is the best for the club. I will not delay any action thinking it will be a problem for the club. They understand the problems I will have.
"If the club asks me an opinion [on my successor], I will give them an opinion. But it is not a decision for me. It has to be the club."
Perhaps the most high-profile homegrown coach to be linked with the England job was Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, alongside the likes of Graham Potter and Lee Carsley.
However, speaking at his own press conference ahead of Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion, Howe was asked if he was among the coaches interviewed for the job.
"I was not. There was no contact from the FA," he replied. "England have to do what is right for them and only they will know the processes they have gone through and the decisions they have made. I am certainly not the type of person that is going to analyse that."