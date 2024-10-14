Football

Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner likened Women's Super League star Elisabeth Terland to Man City's Premier League hero Erling Haaland after the Norwegian scored twice in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham

Elisabeth Terland
Elisabeth Terland celebrates on Sunday against Tottenham.
info_icon

Erling Haaland may have hit unprecedented heights for Manchester City but Marc Skinner believes Manchester United have a similar talisman in Elisabeth Terland. (More Football News)

United boss Skinner likened Women's Super League star Terland to City's Premier League hero Haaland after the Norwegian scored twice in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham.

That marked her first two goals for United since joining from Brighton, having first blasted a volley home before looping another header over Becky Spencer.

Erling Haaland had earlier became his nation's all-time top scorer with a brace in their 3-0 win over Slovenia, taking his total to 34 goals in 36 games. - null
Austria 5-1 Norway, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Endures Linz Thrashing As Lions Captain

BY Stats Perform

Asked to describe Terland, Skinner said: "Intense in a good way. She is a person who is always focused, she doesn't dip off her focus whether it's pressing or whatever the task is, she's all in.

"I think she knows Haaland personally and I don't want to compare the two but the immense and intense action of both of them, that's how she performs."

Terland's heroics helped to ensure United's 100% record in the WSL this season stayed intact, with three wins and three clean sheets from three games.

The former Brighton forward, who found the net 13 times in the league last season, appeared all over the place against Spurs, attempting a game-high five shots with three of those on target.

Her two goals came from an expected goals tally of just 0.65, though, suggesting superior finishing from lower quality chances, something that will delight Skinner.

"I came to a club that wants to achieve big things. I know playing in a better team will make me better," Terland told Sky Sports.

"Part of my job is to score goals, it is great to get the first one for the club. A good win and I am proud of the team."

United finished fifth last campaign and lacked a regular scorer, with Nikita Parris finishing the term as the club's top scorer in the WSL with only eight goals.

Skinner knows the tide may now turn, however, with Terland firing up top.

"I just think she's an incredible talent," Skinner added.

"The beauty of her is I think she slows the moment and sees the opportunity under the most immense pressure."

