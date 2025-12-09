UEFA Champions League 2025-26: 'Wounded Liverpool Dangerous Proposition For Inter', Claims Inter's Marcus Thuram

Inter face a wounded Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, though Marcus Thuram did not underestimate the reigning English champions

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
UCL 2025-26: Inter Milan Vs Liverpool Preview
Liverpool during their draw with Leeds United Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan welcome Liverpool in UEFA Champions League matchday 6

  • Marcus Thuram does not underestimate out of form Reds side

  • Read his full reaction ahead of the match

Inter face a wounded Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, though Marcus Thuram was not underestimating the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have endured a miserable start to the 2025-26 campaign, sitting ninth in the Premier League table following a run of poor results since the end of September. 

Indeed, after winning all five of their opening top-flight fixtures, Arne Slot's team have won just two of their last 10 league games, which included a run of four straight defeats. 

And their fortunes have not altered in Europe, with the Reds 13th in the 36-team standings, with their last Champions League game seeing them thumped 4-1 at home by PSV. 

In the wake of their 3-3 draw with Leeds United at the weekend, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who was an unused substitute in that game, gave an explosive post-match interview, suggesting that the club had "thrown him under the bus" during their on-pitch struggles. 

Salah has since been left out of Liverpool's travelling party for the encounter at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, further fuelling rumours of a potential Anfield exit in January. 

Inter, meanwhile, are second in Serie A by one point and have won four of their five matches in the Champions League, with the Opta supercomputer handing them a 5% chance of European glory, the seventh-highest figure in their predictions. 

Related Content
Related Content

But when asked if Inter have anything more than their opponents this season, Thuram replied: "I don't think so, each game is an individual episode.

"We'll play against a strong team with a lot of champions in their squad. Everyone says it's the right time to face Liverpool, but maybe it isn't."

info_icon

Thuram is right to be wary of Liverpool's threat, given that across their six all-time meetings, all of which have come in the European Cup/Champions League, the Reds have four of the six to date (L2).

Liverpool have also won five of their last six away games against Italian sides in Europe (L1), including one at the Giuseppe Meazza last season (3-1 v Milan in September 2024).

In fact, they have won all four of the away games they have played at that venue in the Champions League (v Milan in 2021 and 2024, v Inter in 2008 and 2022).

But they come up against an Inter side who are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, netting 11 goals in those matches. 

Their latest result saw them thump Como 4-0 on Saturday, with Thuram's 59th-minute strike taking him to eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions this term. 

He also became the top-scoring Frenchman in Inter's Serie A history with 31 goals, overtaking Youri Djorkaeff (30), and Thuram was ready to go again against Liverpool. 

Should Thuram start against Liverpool, it will be three in six days for him, but the Inter striker said: "I feel good. A dangerous question."

He had given a similar response when asked about his physical condition after a 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League at the end of September.

He went on to miss over a month of action after that, but Thuram reassured: "All joking aside, I've come back from an injury, but I've recovered well, and I'm ready." 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 1st T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  2. Phil Salt 'Pleased' With Growing Partnership With Virat Kohli At RCB In IPL 2025

  3. Shubman Gill Shares Honest Update After Neck Injury Layoff Ahead Of India Vs South Africa T20I Series - Video

  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Will Samson Play Or Jitesh? Here's What Skipper Suryakumar Said In Cuttack

  5. ICC In Hot Water After JioStar Wants To Exit Media Rights Deal For T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Justice, Power, and Misogyny: What The Dileep Verdict Unleashed

  2. Uttar Pradesh Cold Wave Alert: Kanpur Drops to 4.2°C, Severe Cold from December 8

  3. The Overbridge People: A City That Refused to See 

  4. Bihar Weather Update: Cold Wave Intensifies as Temperatures Drop Below 10°C, Dense Fog Alert Issued

  5. Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife Navjot Kaur Suspended By Congress

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

  4. Air Ambulance for Khaleda Zia to Land in Dhaka on Tuesday

  5. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 9, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  3. Golden Globes 2026 Nominations: One Battle After Another Leads With Nine Nods | Full List Of Nominees Out

  4. Zelenskyy Meets European Leaders In London To Discuss US Peace Plan

  5. Rajinikanth Confirms Padayappa Sequel Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

  6. IPL 2026 Mini Auction Final List: Check Complete Breakdown Of Capped And Uncapped Players

  7. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Sharp Decline, Still Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  8. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion