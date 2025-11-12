Women's Champions League: Lyon Stay Perfect As Caroline Weir Nets Last-gasp Equaliser For Real Madrid

Hegerberg put Lyon into a 25th-minute lead when she slid in from close range after Lindsey Heaps' stunning free-kick from distance rattled against the crossbar

  Lyon made it three wins from three in their quest for Champions League glory

  Ada Hegerberg scored two goals for the former champions

  Caroline Weir salvaged a draw for Real Madrid

Lyon made it three wins from three in their quest for Champions League glory as a first-half double from Ada Hegerberg helped them on their way to a 3-1 victory over Wolfsburg. 

In a battle between two teams that have won the competition 10 times between them, Jonatan Giraldez's side showcased their class at Groupama Stadium on Tuesday. 

Hegerberg put Lyon into a 25th-minute lead when she slid in from close range after Lindsey Heaps' stunning free-kick from distance rattled against the crossbar. 

And the hosts doubled their tally five minutes later through Hegerberg again, with the Norwegian this time brilliantly flicking Selma Bacha's set-piece into the bottom-left corner. 

Lyon had to wait until the 72nd minute to get their third, with Wendie Renard scoring a penalty after Melchie Dumornay had been fouled by Lena Lattwein inside the area. 

Wolfsburg threatened a nervy ending to the game when Lineth Beerensteyn finished beyond Christiane Endler, but it proved to be just a consolation for the German side. 

info_icon

Elsewhere, Real Madrid needed a 98th-minute equaliser from Caroline Weir to salvage a 1-1 draw at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano against Paris FC. 

Lorena Azzaro had given the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after Filippa Angeldahl tangled with substitute Sheika Scott in the area four minutes before half-time. 

However, Weir sealed a share of the spoils in the closing stages, with her left-footed effort managing to squeeze under the grasp of visiting goalkeeper Mylene Chavas. 

There was also history for Valerenga, who registered their first league phase win with a 1-0 triumph over Roma thanks to Stine Brekken's goal in the 40th minute. 

Data Debrief: Hegerberg extends Champions League record

No player has scored more goals in the Champions League than Lyon's Hegerberg, with her 15th brace in the competition taking her overall tally to 69, at least 19 more than second-placed former team-mate Eugenie Le Sommer. 

It's been a strong start to the campaign for Lyon, who last won the Champions League in 2022, with their three goals against Lyon taking their total to eight in 2025-26, a total only Madrid (nine), Barcelona and Chelsea (both 11) can beat. 

They were worthy of their latest win, registering an expected goals (xG) total of 4 from their 21 shots, with Bacha, who became the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 60 appearances in the competition, also starring. 

She ended the match with team-high totals for touches (126), total passes (95) and passes in the final third (36) and crosses (15).  

