UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 3 Preview: Lyon, Wolfsburg Face Off Again; Bayern Challenge For Arsenal

The third match-day of UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 also sees Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain, while tournament favourites Barcelona entertain Belgian debutant Oud-Heverlee Leuven

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 3 Preview
VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate after Paris St. Germain's Jackie Groenen scored an own goal during a Women's Champions League match in Wolfsburg, Germany. Photo: Swen Pfortner/dpa via AP
  • Lyon meet Wolfsburg for 11th time

  • Atletico Madrid lock horns with Juventus

  • Chelsea visit St Polten

Old friends Lyon and Wolfsburg meet again before Bayern Munich and defending champion Arsenal renew their burgeoning rivalry in the Women’s Champions League this week.

The third match-day also sees Manchester United host Paris Saint-Germain, while tournament favorite Barcelona entertains Belgian debutant Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Barcelona is among five of the 18 teams taking part in the expanded competition to start with two straight wins.

ALSO READ: UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Wrap

Familiar Faces

Eight-time winner Lyon and German powerhouse Wolfsburg are another two teams with perfect records before they meet for the 11th time on Tuesday.

Lyon veteran Wendie Renard, who played in all 10 of their previous meetings, could become the first player to clock 100 wins in UEFA club competitions if Lyon extends its six-game winning streak against Wolfsburg.

Germany international Jule Brandt switched between the sides in the offseason and enjoyed her best game to date for Lyon in the 3-0 win over St. Pölten. Lyon had started with a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Arsenal's Challenge

Arsenal bounced back from that defeat with a win over Benfica but will face a Bayern team determined to make a statement on Wednesday after its opening 7-1 loss to Barcelona and subsequent 2-1 win over Juventus.

Bayern has 19 goals from its last four Bundesliga games, where, like the men’s team, it appears to have no rivals.

Bayern and Arsenal met in the group stage last season with both teams registering home wins.

Spanish Leaders

Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the league phase table after their opening games. Barcelona thrashed Bayern and then romped to a 4-0 win at Roma, while Madrid defeated Roma and PSG.

Barcelona retained three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas amid a summer exodus due to financial problems caused by the men’s team. The Catalan team will expect to make it three wins from three against Leuven on Wednesday, a day after Madrid hosts Paris FC. The French team won both their previous matches in December 2023.

In other games Tuesday, it’s St. Polten vs. Chelsea, and Roma vs. Valerenga.

Wednesday’s games include United vs. PSG, Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus and Benfica vs. Twente.

Published At:
