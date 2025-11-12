Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Arsenal women travel to Munich to take on Bayern in the UWCL
Gunners have lost and won one so far this campaign
Bayern lead the H2H stats against Arsenal
Renee Slegers' Arsenal team travel to Germany to take on the tournament favourites, Bayern Munich in the second fixture of the 2025–26 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign at Allianz Arena on Thursday, November 13 (IST).
Arsenal arrive in Munich on the back of a win and a defeat in the competition. Gunners defeated Benfica last time out in Europe, however their loss to Lyon in the opening gameweek meant the Gunners sit in 10th place in the league phase table after two matches.
As for Bayern, they defeated Juventus 2-1 but were thrashed by FC Barcelona 7-1 on the opening day of the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League.
Ahead of the game, Arsenal boss Renee Slegers spoke about the match opponents in her pre-match press-conference
Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "It's less than a year ago we played against Bayern and I think they still pose the same threat from set pieces, for example, and how they create. They're a really good team, they rotate and they try to create problems for the opposition, so I have very high respect for Bayern. Everyone is carrying responsibility and everyone needs to be accountable for things, and that's the culture we want to create."
Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: H2H
Total Matches: 7
Bayern win: 4
Arsenal win: 3
Draw: 0
Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26: Live Streaming
When and where will Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match be played?
The Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match will be held at the Allianz Arena, on Wednesday, Nov 12. Kick-off will be at 11:15 PM IST.
Where to watch Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match in India?
The Bayern Munich Vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 match can be streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.