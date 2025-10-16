UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Matchday 2 Wrap: Barcelona, Lyon Cruise To Big Wins To Stay Perfect

Barcelona continued to flex their muscles in the Champions League as they defeated Roma 4-0 at the Stadio Tre Fontane.
Following their 7-1 rout of Bayern Munich in their league phase opener, the Spanish side showed that they were no match for Roma as they remained at the top of the table.
Barca only scored once in the first half despite producing 3.02 expected goals (xG), with Kika Nazareth assisting Esmee Brugts after two minutes.
Alexia Putellas failed to hit the target from the penalty spot early in the second period, but Nazareth, who won the penalty, doubled the visitors’ advantage shortly after.
Putellas redeemed herself from 12 yards out in the 71st minute after Winonah Heatley was penalised for a handball in the box, while substitute Caroline Graham Hansen completed the scoring in the final minute.
Lyon, who beat defending champions Arsenal in their first game, also maintained their winning start with a 3-0 win against St. Polten.
Summer signing Jule Brand kick-started her Lyon career, finding the net for the first time since her move from Wolfsburg.
The 22-year-old opened the scoring for the French side before assisting Lily Yohannes either side of captain Ada Hegerberg’s strike on the stroke of half-time.
Wolfsburg, meanwhile, secured a dramatic victory against Valerenga thanks to a 98th-minute penalty from Janina Minge.
Lineth Beerensteyn gave the German side the lead just before the hour-mark, but Sara Horte equalised just three minutes later to set up a tense finish.
The defining moment then came deep into additional time, with Naina Inauen handling the ball in the box before Minge dispatched from the penalty spot.
Elsewhere, FC Twente failed to build on their draw against Chelsea last time out as OH Leuven completed a late turnaround to win 2-1.
Twente took the lead just before the breakthrough Jaimy Ravensbergen, but an 83rd-minute penalty from Linde Veefkind was followed by a 96th-minute winner from Sara Pusztai as the Belgian side moved up to fourth in the table.
Data Debrief: Just another day at the office for Barcelona
Barcelona have won all nine of their matches this season across all competitions, scoring a total of 48 goals and conceding just two.
They had 79.1% of possession against Roma, while their 875 attempted passes were the highest total by any team in a single match in the Champions League so far this season.
Lyon have scored in their last 12 games in the Champions League, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 12 games from 9th December 2021 to 15th December 2022.
However, Jonatan Giraldez may have hoped for a more clinical nature from his side, who took 46 shots against St. Polten.